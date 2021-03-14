BLUE ZONES: Move on

Have you ever met someone who immediately inspired you? I met a 99-year-old man who proudly donned his World War II veteran hat and he shared a mere glimpse of his life with me in our 20 minutes together. He told me that he loves to get out and polka dance. When I asked him what his secret to a long life was, he admitted that he never loved veggies, but he ate them because his mom said he should. As odd as it may sound, when he said that, I could easily see him in my mind’s eye as a little boy. Then I could imagine him as the tall, handsome young man he must have been in uniform. Even further, I could almost hear the polka music as I pictured him swinging around the wooden dance floor, charming the much younger women in their 70s or 80s, as he grinned, “they still keep saying yes when I ask them to dance.” He has experienced many journeys, continents, seasons, and changes. I imagine not all were easy, and maybe not all happy, but meeting him made me want to live to be a full 99-years-old and experience many more of my own.