BLUE ZONES: Move on

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Have you ever met someone who immediately inspired you? I met a 99-year-old man who proudly donned his World War II veteran hat and he shared a mere glimpse of his life with me in our 20 minutes together. He told me that he loves to get out and polka dance. When I asked him what his secret to a long life was, he admitted that he never loved veggies, but he ate them because his mom said he should. As odd as it may sound, when he said that, I could easily see him in my mind’s eye as a little boy. Then I could imagine him as the tall, handsome young man he must have been in uniform. Even further, I could almost hear the polka music as I pictured him swinging around the wooden dance floor, charming the much younger women in their 70s or 80s, as he grinned, “they still keep saying yes when I ask them to dance.” He has experienced many journeys, continents, seasons, and changes. I imagine not all were easy, and maybe not all happy, but meeting him made me want to live to be a full 99-years-old and experience many more of my own.
I rarely meet a healthy person who has lived a long life that has been spent in the comfort of an armchair. Healthy people don’t necessarily plug away for hours at the gym or running marathons. However, many seem to have active lives, whether they’re gardening, fishing, volunteering, or, like my new friend, dancing. These interests fill their days with joy, purpose, human connection, and natural movement. Newton’s First Law of Motion tells us that a body at rest will remain at rest, and a body in motion will stay in motion. “Research has shown that if we sit less and move more, we live longer,” see bluezones.com, January. “The main thing is that you stay moving more than you sit still for your overall health.” Similar conclusions on the topic are reported on by the Mayo Clinic, the Heart Foundation, WebMD, and Harvard, to name a handful.
So how can you incorporate more movement into your life? When Dan Buettner met and interviewed some of the world’s centenarians-people who lived to 100 and beyond, one commonality was that their environments encouraged natural movement throughout their day.
That means surrounding yourself with likeminded friends, having healthy choices available at the places you spend your time—work, school, organizations, churches, etc., and having your home set up in a way that nudges you towards the behaviors you wish to nurture. To-do lists on your refrigerators are great tools to keep track of your goals, as well as keeping in sight the things you want to use to stay active – like a yoga mat, a guitar, walking shoes, gardening tools. Anytime you want to use something that has been motorized for convenience, challenge yourself to do it “the old fashioned way,” like using a handheld can opener instead of an electric one. Be mindful of continuing to do all the things you love doing-try to not let age limit your interests, even if you have to modify them a bit.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
