BLUE ZONES: Move that body

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
Bill Ehlenbeck, Dodge County Land Resources and Parks director, shared on April 16 that because of the trail trackers on the Wild Goose Trail and Gold Star Memorial Trail, we can accurately report that usage of these trails are up 230% and 330%, respectively, during the same time from 2019 since the March Safer at Home Order started.
Under even the best circumstances, we hearty Wisconsinites aren’t afraid to bundle up and get out and enjoy the great outdoors of Dodge County. We aren’t surprised that with what we’ve faced living in a Covid world, we value our time in nature even more. New signs of spring are popping up every day, and it’s a fresh adventure each time we step outside.
April marked the beginning of quarter two of the calendar year where Blue Zones Project celebrates Move Naturally, the Power Nine principle that encourages you to move often and regularly throughout your day. With free designated walking and biking trails in Dodge County, we have accessibility to the great outdoors in a way that makes the healthy choice, easy.
In an April 2020 article on bluezones.com, “Bikes Lead the Way During this Pandemic and Other Crises,” readers are reminded of the benefits of boosting your immune system and impacting your physical and mental health by biking and walking. Dan Burden, Blue Zones expert and the country’s most recognized authority on bikeability and walkability said, “The need for movement and stress relief is the same, and perhaps even more, during this pandemic. While almost half of the world is restricted somehow in their daily movements, we cannot afford the hit to our immune systems caused by inactivity and weight gain and stress.” The article reminds us that the high rates of obesity and chronic disease in the United States put Americans at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Because more community members than ever have been using our trails in Dodge County to bike and walk, Blue Zones Project developed a very short survey for users. We want to hear what you love about our outdoor spaces and also what you’d like to see improved. It is our goal to be able to serve the needs of our community by providing feedback from this survey to our leaders.
To participate, go to surveymonkey.com/r/g3trtsz or find the link on the Blue Zones Project Facebook page, original post on April 14.
Sarah Bowman, consultant to Blue Zones and the director of strategic engagement & impact for the Office of the Dean of Research at Trinity College Dublin said, “I hope what we all hope — that on the fronts of family activity, healthy behaviors, innovation, climate action, neighborliness, love, art, and spirituality — we don’t go back to what was so unhealthy for us and this planet. We want people to stay outside, to keep walking and cycling, to say hello and demonstrate care for themselves and others, and to be good neighbors.”
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
