BLUE ZONES: Move that body

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate

Bill Ehlenbeck, Dodge County Land Resources and Parks director, shared on April 16 that because of the trail trackers on the Wild Goose Trail and Gold Star Memorial Trail, we can accurately report that usage of these trails are up 230% and 330%, respectively, during the same time from 2019 since the March Safer at Home Order started.

Under even the best circumstances, we hearty Wisconsinites aren’t afraid to bundle up and get out and enjoy the great outdoors of Dodge County. We aren’t surprised that with what we’ve faced living in a Covid world, we value our time in nature even more. New signs of spring are popping up every day, and it’s a fresh adventure each time we step outside.

April marked the beginning of quarter two of the calendar year where Blue Zones Project celebrates Move Naturally, the Power Nine principle that encourages you to move often and regularly throughout your day. With free designated walking and biking trails in Dodge County, we have accessibility to the great outdoors in a way that makes the healthy choice, easy.