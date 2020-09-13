BLUE ZONES: Moving for mood

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
One of my new favorite Blue Zones Project Power Nine principles is Move Naturally.
In places where people move regularly throughout their day, they also tend to live longer. Their movement often isn’t focused exercise in the way we may think about it; you won’t hear them mutter, “I’m going to go work out.” Rather, their lives are set up in such a way that consistent movement is required. Because of the terrain where and how they live, you’ll often see them walking, biking, or riding a horse instead of driving a car. Much of their manual labor is done without the aid of power tools; even in their kitchens you may find a hand mixer before an electric appliance. In Okinawa, many of the older generation still sit on the floor rather than on westernized furniture. Imagine the strength it takes to get to and from a sitting position on the floor several times a day. In America, we know that it is not always feasible to walk, bike, or ride a horse instead of get in a car and drive to our destinations. Rather, we may suggest finding other ways to get natural movement into our lives, such as taking the stairs instead of an elevator and parking our vehicles further away from our destination.
At first glance, it seems that Moving Naturally is good for us because it strengthens our muscles, improves our balance, and burns calories. But while trying to incorporate more natural movement in my own world, I discovered some added bonuses. One significant side effect was that my mood seemed to lift more as my movement increased.
Chemically, it just makes sense. Our hormones have many responsibilities, and one of them is to balance our mood. Some hormones have the fortunate job of helping us feel happy. Endorphins, dopamine and serotonin are impacted by regular exercise and sunlight. Especially when we are moving outside, we are increasing those happy hormones, we are reducing stress, and we’re burning calories. We could even boost things further by listening to music or by sharing that time with a loved one, both which have shown to also impact those joy boosting hormone, see healthline.com, medically reviewed last on Sept. 30, 2019. I would go on to say that when you combine natural movement with a project that produces a positive result, such as, working in your garden, we also feel a sense of accomplishment. When you can multiply the Power Nine principles—in this case, move naturally plus plant slant plus purpose, is seems easier to achieve the goal of living longer, better.
What can you do to move more today?
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
