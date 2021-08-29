BLUE ZONES: Moving for mood

In places where people move regularly throughout their day, they also tend to live longer. Their movement often isn’t focused exercise in the way we may think about it; you won’t hear them mutter, “I’m going to go work out.” Rather, their lives are set up in such a way that consistent movement is required. Because of the terrain where and how they live, you’ll often see them walking, biking, or riding a horse instead of driving a car. Much of their manual labor is done without the aid of power tools; even in their kitchens you may find a hand mixer before an electric appliance. In Okinawa, many of the older generation still sit on the floor rather than on westernized furniture. Imagine the strength it takes to get to and from a sitting position on the floor several times a day. In America, we know that it is not always feasible to walk, bike, or ride a horse instead of get in a car and drive to our destinations. Rather, we may suggest finding other ways to get natural movement into our lives, such as taking the stairs instead of an elevator and parking our vehicles further away from our destination.