BLUE ZONES: Never too late

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

Have you tried or experienced something new recently? Earlier this year, my 18-year-old visited Disneyland for the first time. My grandmother, who lived a strong 97-plus years flew on a plane for the first time when she was 93-years-old. I have a pinkie swear with my niece that we will go skydiving on her 18th birthday, I will be 50. Certainly not all new experiences need to be extreme to be profound. My meat and potatoes eating farm-raised dad tried Thai food when he was 74. I have a friend who started creating watercolor greeting cards while self-quarantining in April. It’s never too late to try something new.

I had the opportunity to facilitate a Blue Zones Project Purpose Workshop in February and had a room full of people who were at very different phases of their lives. What struck me as awesome was how many of them had the ability to pause from their daily routines and say, “I am curious. There may be something more that I’ve not yet tried. I may have gifts that are waiting to be shared.”