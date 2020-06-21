BLUE ZONES: Never too late

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Have you tried or experienced something new recently? Earlier this year, my 18-year-old visited Disneyland for the first time. My grandmother, who lived a strong 97-plus years flew on a plane for the first time when she was 93-years-old. I have a pinkie swear with my niece that we will go skydiving on her 18th birthday, I will be 50. Certainly not all new experiences need to be extreme to be profound. My meat and potatoes eating farm-raised dad tried Thai food when he was 74. I have a friend who started creating watercolor greeting cards while self-quarantining in April. It’s never too late to try something new.
I had the opportunity to facilitate a Blue Zones Project Purpose Workshop in February and had a room full of people who were at very different phases of their lives. What struck me as awesome was how many of them had the ability to pause from their daily routines and say, “I am curious. There may be something more that I’ve not yet tried. I may have gifts that are waiting to be shared.”
What sparks a desire to challenge oneself to try something new? Why do some people love trying new things while others find comfort in the routine? Is there anything stopping you from trying something that you’re curious about? Money? Fear? Responsibility? If you’re trying to live a life well into old age, it seems staying young at heart may play a factor into getting there.
People who live in the five original Blue Zones are notoriously hearty folk who have navigated life with a sense of joy and purpose. Blue Zones creator Dan Buettner is an explorer who demonstrates that when you start trying new things, meeting new people, you may discover something about yourself—and perhaps the world-that may surprise you.
There’s a fun article on distractify.com that was published in 2018. It mentions that one hypothesis used to be that people with higher IQs lived longer. However, what some research suggests, specifically studies from the British Psychological Science Post, points to “a greater openness to experience” is what can lead to “mental youthfulness.”
Staying young at heart can start with a positive mindset and finding joy in new experiences and new outlooks. Try something new today, maybe a new fruit or vegetable, a new coffee, or a new workout. Read a book that you may never have considered before. Connect with someone you want to get to know better. Your health may thank you for it.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
