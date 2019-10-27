Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Do you struggle with the desire to hibernate as the weather shifts this time of year? Even though we are on the early side of the cold months, I already find myself spending less and less time outside. The habit of parking farther away at the store or taking the long walk to my office to get more steps has become a mental challenge. Instead, I’m seeking opportunities to get warm and stay warm. Add to it the upcoming end of Daylight Savings Time on Nov. 3 when it will get dark earlier, and our instinct to be inside may increase. How do we fight the winter doldrums? We know that being anti-social, overeating, overdrinking, and crawling under our covers are not the keys to healthy lives, so what do we do?
This season, join me in using these three simple tips to help embrace the change in weather while continuing to focus on well-being practices.
Get out: Physically getting outside and moving provides not only physical but mental benefits of downshifting in nature as well. Fortunately, here in Dodge County, it’s not difficult to find a beautiful place to explore any time of the year. It may just take some layers and a support network to get you out there. One way that you can spend time outdoors and connect socially is at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center. At 1 p.m. every Wednesday, they host a free, guided nature walk. For details, check out their Facebook event, their website at horiconmarsh.org or call 920-387-7890. John Muir wrote in the book, “Our National Parks,” “Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop off like autumn leaves.”
Think warm thoughts: Is it coincidence or pure luck that a plant that looks like the sun is in peak season here in the US during the winter months? I’m talking, of course, about oranges. Citrus fruit has many health benefits including high levels of the immunity powerhouse Vitamin C, potassium, and fiber content while also being low in calories. Eating oranges not only benefits the body, but the aroma is uplifting as well! Extend the life of your tropical snack moment. Put the orange peels in a saucepan, add water and cinnamon sticks, and put them on your stove on medium heat to fill your home with a natural, safe air freshener.
Take in the moments: Finally, instead of counting down the days until June, like I am most inclined to do, focus on being present in each moment, even the cold ones. Raffaella Monne, 107, from Sardinia, Italy, one of the original Blue Zones was asked if she had any advice for younger people about how to live longer. Her response was. “Life is short. Don’t run so fast you miss it.”
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
