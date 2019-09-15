Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
Two more years. We are in celebration mode at Blue Zones Project Dodge County. Since our kickoff events in April 2017, the team of employees and volunteers have been doing their best to introduce the Power 9 principles and incorporate them with the people, places, and policies in Beaver Dam, Horicon, and Juneau. Beaver Dam Community Hospital, member of Marshfield Clinic Health System, has continued to make the commitment to community health and wellness by sponsoring this project for the citizens of Dodge County.
This journey, like any, has been accompanied by moments of learning and perhaps a turn in the road along the way. When looking back at all that was accomplished in such a short amount of time, it is easy to see how hungry many people were for new ways to connect socially, opportunities to express purpose, and incorporate more healthy food options and movement.
Did you know that Dodge County residents who are aware and engaged with Blue Zones Project have measurably higher well-being? In the upcoming weeks, you may receive a letter in the mail from BDCH and Boston University. There will be a community well-being survey inside. Many of you have engaged with Blue Zones Project through community events, worksites and schools, grocery stores and restaurants, and with the city governments. If you receive a survey, please take just a few minutes and share your feedback. Ultimately the results will help to inform future health and well-being programs in Dodge County. We need you to help drive progress in our county.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
