Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
When is the last time you solidified a promise by saying “cross my heart”? Or by agreeing to do something with a friend by linking each other’s pinkies? Perhaps the more common adult physical way to demonstrate a commitment would be to place your hand over your heart or to shake hands. According to the article “What is the origin of the handshake” on History.com, “When they clasped hands, people showed that their word was a sacred bond. ‘An agreement can be expressed quickly and clearly in words,’ the historian Walter Burkert once explained, ‘but is only made effective by a ritual gesture: open, weaponless hands stretched out toward one another, grasping each other in a mutual handshake’.”
Father Mike Erwin shared an adaptation of the Power Nine Principles that he created for himself to serve as daily reminders and promises to himself, his health and well-being. A written handshake or pinkie promise, if you will. With his permission, here is his checklist:
Start your journey today and make the following promises to yourself:
I will move naturally more often throughout the day.
I will discover my purpose and renew my spirit.
I will meet new friends who will help change my life for the better.
I will eat more fruits and vegetables and be mindful of all else that I eat.
I will take time for myself and find ways to relieve stress.
He goes on to say, using the Power Nine as a guide (Move Naturally, Purpose, Downshift, 80% rule, Plant Slant, Belong, Family First, Right Tribe, Wine at Five), answer the following questions:
You have free articles remaining.
Did I spend at least 15 minutes moving naturally today?
Did I remember my purpose today and let it guide a key decision?
Did I take a specific break of a half hour today to downshift with or without wine?
Did I stop eating when I was 80% full?
Did I eat a healthy amount of fruits and vegetables today?
Did I check in with one friend or support person and share something meaningful today?
Did I spend time talking meaningfully with a family member today?
Did I connect spiritually today and/or do something with my faith based group?
Did I remember to use a stress relieving practice today?
These are wonderful examples of how you can be mindful of doing small things to improve your overall well-being. Blue Zones Project aims to help you make the healthy choice the easy choice by working with people, places, and policy in Dodge County. We hope that Father Erwin’s lists land on your refrigerator or in your journal and help you live longer, better.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)