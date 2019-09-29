Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
The fairgrounds building was full of music and laughter and good natured competition. It was hard to pick out the strangers from the friends because of the easy conversation shared between so many. By the end of the experience, photos were being shared, and in them, the smiles were sincere and bright.
This is a snapshot from the United Way of Dodge County’s Day of Caring event on Sept. 14. A team of volunteers with Blue Zones Project Dodge County had the pleasure of being part of the action by helping package food for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Thousands of meals were packaged in less than two hours that morning because of the teams of local volunteers who offered up a little time to serve. Quite possibly, the real gift was to themselves.
You have free articles remaining.
Blue Zones Project focuses on the commonalities that were discovered in the areas of the world where people live longer, better. These habits are called the Power 9 principles. The principle that reflects volunteerism is Purpose. In Okinawa, they call it “Ikigai,” the reason for waking up in the morning. In Nicoya, Costa Rica, “Plan de vida.” Research shows that living a life with Purpose can add up to seven good years to your life. Many people have discovered that giving to others and volunteering fosters their sense of purpose.
Blue Zones Project values purpose to an extent that we host free events called Purpose Workshops. Nearly 700 people in Dodge County have already participated in one of these events and the Blue Zones Project team continues to offer more. Psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, Viktor Frankl, wrote “Man’s Search for Meaning,” a book that provides expert and personal insight into the value of purpose. He states, “People with a sense of purpose face the worst crises and most difficult change with a sense of choice.” Purpose Workshops encourage people to examine their gifts, passions, and values and see how they can best incorporate them to enrich their own life’s purpose.
Looking for new ways to express your gifts, passions, and values? Blue Zones Project will host the rescheduled Celebrate Beaver Dam event at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Beaver Dam Middle School, 108 Fourth St. In addition to free giveaways and food samples from Blue Zones Project Approved restaurants, there will be several opportunities to connect with local organizations that have volunteer projects to explore. We invite you to join us and just maybe, leave with a little more than what you came with.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)