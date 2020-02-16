BLUE ZONES: Please pass (on) the salt

In my 20s, I lived in Minneapolis. My husband worked in sales and received prize incentives. Once, he earned a large certificate for a fancy restaurant, we figured it would cover several meals; it was enough for one. We have stories from that night out that we laugh at almost two decades later “What kind of water would we like?!” One of the “flubs” at dinner included me flagging down our server to ask for the salt, as it was not on the table. I hadn’t tasted the dish, but it was my habit to salt my food upon receiving it. I don’t remember his exact response, but I do recall the horrified look on the server’s face when, before bringing me the salt, he explained something about the chef taking time to perfectly prepare the meal exactly how it was intended to taste.