BLUE ZONES: Please pass (on) the salt

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
In my 20s, I lived in Minneapolis. My husband worked in sales and received prize incentives. Once, he earned a large certificate for a fancy restaurant, we figured it would cover several meals; it was enough for one. We have stories from that night out that we laugh at almost two decades later “What kind of water would we like?!” One of the “flubs” at dinner included me flagging down our server to ask for the salt, as it was not on the table. I hadn’t tasted the dish, but it was my habit to salt my food upon receiving it. I don’t remember his exact response, but I do recall the horrified look on the server’s face when, before bringing me the salt, he explained something about the chef taking time to perfectly prepare the meal exactly how it was intended to taste.
This story, of course, is not to assume that our local chefs don’t take pride in creating a pleasing balance of flavors in their dishes, but can you imagine that same exchange dining out around here?
Could it be a good idea to keep salt off the table for other reasons?
With blood pressure in mind, and celebrating heart health this February, I did research to help understand the correlation between salt intake and possible health risks. In “The Trouble with Excess Salt,” health.harvard.edu, October 2019, the question is posed, “Why does salt elevate blood pressure?” The reason, “When you eat too much salt, your body holds on to water in an effort to dilute it. This extra water increases your blood volume, which means your heart works harder because it’s pushing more liquid through your blood vessels. More strenuous pumping by the heart puts more force on the blood vessels. Over time, this increased force can raise blood pressure and damage blood vessels, making them stiffer, which increases the risk of stroke, heart attack, and heart failure.”
People do respond differently to salt. “Research has found that certain people appear to be more sensitive to salt than others. These so called salt-sensitive people typically see bigger drops in their blood pressure when they eat less salt. Generally speaking, it’s beneficial for most people to be aware of salt in the diet and to limit it.”
Blue Zones Project offers the choice for restaurants who wish to be approved to consider leaving salt off the tables with these health risks in mind. The 2009 Sodium Fact Sheet produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion reports that “the average American consumes over 3,400 mg of sodium per day, which is above the recommended 1,500 mg per day for most Americans. Many restaurant meals provide more than a whole day’s worth of sodium and over 75 percent of dietary sodium comes from packaged and restaurant foods.” Removing salt shakers may encourage some people to taste their food before automatically adding salt out of habit. Working to adopt this practice myself, I am surprised how rarely I feel the desire to add more.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
