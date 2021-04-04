BLUE ZONES: Power 9 your way to better sleep

Sebastien Saitta

Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Blue Zones Project Southwest Florida

Sleep is incredibly important for your health, and is just as important as eating healthy and exercising. Unfortunately, sleep deprivation is increasing with Americans sleeping about two hours less each night than they did a century ago. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that about one-third of U.S. adults sleep less than the recommended seven hours daily.

While not specifically a Blue Zones Power 9—a set of principles shared by the longest-lived and healthiest people in the world, it is no coincidence that better sleep is directly impacted by each of these principles.

Discover how you can bring each Power 9 into your life to get the sleep your body needs.

80% Rule: The longest-lived people in the world use this rule to stop eating when their stomachs are 80% full. Not only does this prevent unnecessary weight gain that can contribute to poor sleep, but practicing this rule at dinner gives you more time to digest which frees up your body’s resources needed for deeper sleep.