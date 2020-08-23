BLUE ZONES: Power up with the Power Nine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

Do you recall the first time you heard about Blue Zones Project in Dodge County? I do. It was during the discovery phase and I was curious to learn more and attended an information session. Looking back, I realize that it resonated so deeply with me because it reinforced what I had been taught growing up in small town, rural Wisconsin. The habits of the people who live the longest were consistent in the way my grandparents already lived. They put their families first, had gardens, moved their bodies regularly throughout the day, went to church on Sundays, valued helping their neighbors, lived life with purpose, they played cards with their friends once a week, and they always seemed to have an optimistic outlook on how things were going to turn out, even during difficult times.

Many are experiencing COVID fatigue, but we know it’s not going away. Over coffee and a sunrise, I was reflecting on some of the grateful moments these odd times have produced. This is not to diminish the extreme difficulties many have experienced, but perhaps sheds some hope on what may be to come.