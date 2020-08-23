BLUE ZONES: Power up with the Power Nine

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Do you recall the first time you heard about Blue Zones Project in Dodge County? I do. It was during the discovery phase and I was curious to learn more and attended an information session. Looking back, I realize that it resonated so deeply with me because it reinforced what I had been taught growing up in small town, rural Wisconsin. The habits of the people who live the longest were consistent in the way my grandparents already lived. They put their families first, had gardens, moved their bodies regularly throughout the day, went to church on Sundays, valued helping their neighbors, lived life with purpose, they played cards with their friends once a week, and they always seemed to have an optimistic outlook on how things were going to turn out, even during difficult times.
Many are experiencing COVID fatigue, but we know it’s not going away. Over coffee and a sunrise, I was reflecting on some of the grateful moments these odd times have produced. This is not to diminish the extreme difficulties many have experienced, but perhaps sheds some hope on what may be to come.
Many articles have been written and shared about how many people are more physically active than ever. Trails are being used in record numbers and many shelves where bikes and kayaks used to live are empty skeletons collecting dust. Reports on cooking at home and family game nights spiking are common, which is encouraging. Thinking about the Blue Zones Project Power Nine principles, the name to those above listed behaviors, here are some ideas that could carry over, pandemic or not.
Moving Naturally: Has anyone else parked their vehicles further away from other cars when having to make an essential trip to the grocery store or doctor appointment? If so, you’re not only practicing good physical distancing, but you’re also scoring some extra steps in your day.
Having the Right Outlook: Have you picked up any new hobbies over the last few months? In a June 16 article from npr.org, the author states, “across the country, libraries have seen demand skyrocket for their electronic offerings.” In addition to downshifting more, it seems people are also demonstrating purpose more. The Los Angeles Times reported on April 20 that “charity is off the charts.” In April, marketplace.org reported that many people were making the choice to donate their stimulus checks. “Even if many people now have less capacity to donate, ‘we already know that the closer you are to the need, the more likely you are to give,’ said Woodrow Rosenbaum, chief data officer at the annual, global campaign Giving Tuesday.”
Eating Wisely: To show continued support for our local farmers, many of us have made a commitment to shopping at local farm stands and markets and buying local when available at the grocery store.
Connecting: Some worry that connecting with others may suffer when they can’t see your smile under a mask. I’ve noticed that when out for walks, I have made a conscious effort to use my words or a wave to greet others across the street where I have previously just relied on a friendly smile. Our efforts may look a little different, but if we approach life with the same community spirit, we can live the Power Nine powerfully.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!