BLUE ZONES: Practice, practice, practice

A mantra could be referred to as a word, sound, or statement repeated frequently. Some use mantras to assist during their spiritual practices in meditation or prayer. Others use mantras to help focus their attention on things they want to work on or remember. My father certainly wouldn’t have defined his commonly used phrases as mantras, but hearing them so often throughout my life, they definitely became them for me. Over my lifetime, I imagine that I have repeated “Practice, practice, practice” countless times; it was one of his favorite things to say. It’s a useful mantra that can be applied to nearly every situation, whether in sports, music, homework, doing household chores, relationships, work, and so on. We may know in our minds that the things we struggle with the most require the most practice, but those are also sometimes the things we may avoid or dismiss.

Each week we have the opportunity to dig in to one of the Power Nine principles, the nine habits of those who live the longest. The 80% Rule encourages us to “painlessly cut calories by 20%.” This principle may be one of the most challenging to practice for some people, especially in our “bigger is better” environments. If maintaining or achieving a healthy weight is important to you, you can turn to those who live the longest for inspiration. In Okinawa Japan, one of the five original Blue Zones, before beginning their meals, they recite “Hara Hachi Bu;” this mantra reminds them to stop eating when they’re about 80% full. The Okinawans who practice this can identify that there is a difference in eating until they’re no longer hungry versus eating until they are full. When reading Dan Buettner’s book, “The Blue Zones,” I had to re-read that section again. Can you feel the difference between no longer being hungry, and being full? Dr. Brian Wansink, author of “Mindless Eating” said, “We gain weight insidiously, not stuffing ourselves, but by eating a little bit too much each day-mindlessly.”