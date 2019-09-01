Trina Justman Reichert
Engagement Lead
Many working parents struggle with leading a balanced life. Between raising their children and maintaining a strong relationship with their partners, friends, careers, and themselves, it can seem like everyone gets taken care of but those that are the most important. I recall a vivid memory of a reality check I received as a young mother struggling to do it all. My then 4-year-old daughter was playing with her Barbies on the floor at my feet while I was getting ready for another 12-hour workday. Overhearing the dialogue of the two dolls, I was able to tell that one was the mamma and the other the child. Gently and innocently, I heard her roleplay as the mother to the younger toy, “I’m sorry, Sweetie, I don’t have time. I have to go to work.” How do you manage your priorities?
A team of Blue Zones Project employees and volunteers had the opportunity to spend several hours engaging with the public at the Dodge County Fair. We had beautiful giveaways that featured our Power 9 Principles. Those who stopped by our booth were able to take one of their choosing. Does it surprise you that the most popular one selected was the item that featured “Family First”?
As a rule, people in the nine original blue zones put family first. And their health is better for it.
How does putting family first help you live a longer, healthier life? In addition to having purpose, which is proven to extend people’s longevity by up to seven years, the reward of taking care of your family well often results in them reciprocating that care. Many centenarians who live in the five original blue zones never step foot into a retirement home. It is common that the older generations live with the younger ones as they age. The familial physical and emotional support in multi-generational families benefit not only the oldest, but also the youngest, and those in between.
As stated in an article updated Aug. 6, titled “The Health Benefits of Strong Relationships,” in Harvard Health Publishing, “Social connections not only give us pleasure, they also influence our long-term health in ways every bit as powerful as adequate sleep, a good diet, and not smoking. Dozens of studies have shown that people who have social support from family, friends, and their community are happier, have fewer health problems, and live longer. Conversely, a relative lack of social ties is associated with depression and later-life cognitive decline, as well as with increased mortality. One study, which examined data from more than 309,000 people, found that lack of strong relationships increased the risk of premature death from all causes by 50% — an effect on mortality risk roughly comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and greater than obesity and physical inactivity.”
The lesson? You can feel proud, Dodge County. Your dedication to family is not only admirable, it’s also good for your health.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. To For more information, call 920-392-9408, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@sharecare.com or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)