BLUE ZONES: Relax

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
“Even people in the Blue Zones experience stress. Stress leads to chronic inflammation, associated with every major age-related disease. What the world’s longest-lived people have that we don’t are routines to shed that stress. Okinawans take a few moments each day to remember their ancestors, Adventists pray, Ikarians take a nap and Sardinians do happy hour,” see bluezones.com.
More than ever, it is important to your health to make time in each day to practice the Blue Zones Project Power Nine principle of downshifting: something that allows you to relax, safely release stress, and focus on the art of recharging.
Take a moment as you read this to stop, put both feet flat on the floor and take a deep breath from way down deep in your belly and slowly let it out. Roll your shoulders back. Observe what is happening around you. Are you taking moments like this routinely throughout your day? I live in a small space with three other people and we have been home with each other more than any other time I can remember. Below are some suggestions on how to use your five senses to downshift throughout your day.
Flowers and plants: Studies have proven that indoor plants reduce stress levels and boost your mood. I have added some in a high traffic area where they are also the first thing I see in the morning and last thing I see in the evening.
Aroma: Similarly, I have found the ability to relax and downshift is easier when I experience a pleasing smell. For some, that may be a candle or diffusing essential oils. It may just be having a window open and smelling the freshness of the air. “Smell is the strongest of the senses and is best able to influence brain activity. Olfactory bulbs are part of the limbic system and directly connect to the areas of the brain that process emotion and learning,” see entrepreneur.com, October 2012.
Something pleasing to touch: For many, it is relaxing to pet an animal. If you don’t have that option, soft blankets or pillows may also be great sources of comfort to help you unwind.
Music to your ears: Some people like to play music or prefer the white noise of a fan. Even pausing to breathe along with the steady tick tock of a clock can create an intentional moment of downshifting in your home. We have wind chimes outside our window and because they’re not in constant motion, when I do hear them, I try to stop and appreciate their song.
Teatime: We have adopted an evening ritual of sipping tea. “Chamomile has been shown to help with anxiety reduction due to its antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory effects,” see healthline.com. Another suggestion is a meditation exercise that is pure delight. Put a small piece of dark chocolate in your mouth but don’t chew. Pay close attention to the texture and sensation and savor the taste as it begins to melt. See how long you can keep it there without biting it. It’s important to have fruits, vegetables, and whole grains on hand, but a small stash of dark chocolate for moments of relaxation and indulgence can also benefit your health.
Are there things you can easily add to your home to encourage more downshifting? Give it a try.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
