BLUE ZONES: Relax

Aroma: Similarly, I have found the ability to relax and downshift is easier when I experience a pleasing smell. For some, that may be a candle or diffusing essential oils. It may just be having a window open and smelling the freshness of the air. “Smell is the strongest of the senses and is best able to influence brain activity. Olfactory bulbs are part of the limbic system and directly connect to the areas of the brain that process emotion and learning,” see entrepreneur.com, October 2012.

Something pleasing to touch: For many, it is relaxing to pet an animal. If you don’t have that option, soft blankets or pillows may also be great sources of comfort to help you unwind.

Music to your ears: Some people like to play music or prefer the white noise of a fan. Even pausing to breathe along with the steady tick tock of a clock can create an intentional moment of downshifting in your home. We have wind chimes outside our window and because they’re not in constant motion, when I do hear them, I try to stop and appreciate their song.