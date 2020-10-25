BLUE ZONES: Seasons change

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Lovers of mild days, don’t despair. Below is a list of examples of the Power Nine Principles, the habits of those who live the longest, to get you excited about the upcoming cooler season.
Move Naturally: Get out after a fresh snowfall and see what animal prints you can find. Take photos and then see if you can correctly identify who left their mark. Horicon Marsh is a great place to explore to find an abundance of wildlife tracks.
Purpose: This is the time of year when many people demonstrate their generosity. The adage, “it’s better to give than receive” holds true in most studies done on the topic. Spending money to live a life with purpose is not necessary. Shoveling someone’s walk is a perfect example of giving with no expectation of receiving anything but the satisfaction of giving in return.
Downshift: Star gaze. “The very fact that it’s cold is part of what makes this such a good season to be looking up. Cold air holds less hazy moisture than balmy summer air, so clear nights tend to be very clear indeed. Long nights help, too—the skies get fully dark long before the kids’ bedtime, so the whole family can enjoy the night sky together,” see sunset.com January 2020.
80% Rule: Cooler temps and holiday cuisine can add up extra calories consumed that bulky sweaters are perfect for hiding. If staying on track with eating is a goal, remember to use smaller plates so you are consuming more appropriately-sized proportions of the foods you love.
Plant Slant: Stay connected with loved ones by sharing a weekly plant slant recipe. Soups and casseroles are popular this time of year and many are looking for ways to try new dishes. For inspiration, bluezones.com has a recipe page loaded with ideas.
Wine or Friends at Five: Coffee, tea, or wine of the month clubs are popular, but if you don’t want to invest in a subscription, you can still try new beverages and then tell your friend about new flavors or brands you’ve discovered. This is another great way to stay connected virtually.
Family First: Write a letter or make a phone call to a family member today. If you don’t have much to say, maybe include a recipe as suggested above. Getting mail or hearing someone’s voice is sometimes the greatest gift.
Right Tribe: Plan a dream vacation with your favorite people. As we all commit to keeping each other safe by avoiding unnecessary travel, dig out that bucket list and create a plan for down the road. Start a savings jar and create a mood board with pictures of what you will do on your trip.
Belong: If you celebrate a religious practice, extra time spent at home because of the cooler temperatures and the pandemic is a wonderful opportunity to go deeper with that commitment. “People who pay attention to their spiritual side have lower rates of cardiovascular disease, depression, stress, and suicide, and their immune systems seem to work better … To a certain extent, adherence to a religion allows them to relinquish the stresses of everyday life to a higher power,” said, Dan Buettner.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!