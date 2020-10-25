BLUE ZONES: Seasons change

Plant Slant: Stay connected with loved ones by sharing a weekly plant slant recipe. Soups and casseroles are popular this time of year and many are looking for ways to try new dishes. For inspiration, bluezones.com has a recipe page loaded with ideas.

Wine or Friends at Five: Coffee, tea, or wine of the month clubs are popular, but if you don’t want to invest in a subscription, you can still try new beverages and then tell your friend about new flavors or brands you’ve discovered. This is another great way to stay connected virtually.

Family First: Write a letter or make a phone call to a family member today. If you don’t have much to say, maybe include a recipe as suggested above. Getting mail or hearing someone’s voice is sometimes the greatest gift.

Right Tribe: Plan a dream vacation with your favorite people. As we all commit to keeping each other safe by avoiding unnecessary travel, dig out that bucket list and create a plan for down the road. Start a savings jar and create a mood board with pictures of what you will do on your trip.