BLUE ZONES: Seems like team spirit

Of course, it certainly isn’t just theater. Your moai may be your department at work or a group of classmates at school. Perhaps your moai is a sports team you play on, a group you share a hobby with, or a faith-based study or prayer group. When we come together for a common purpose, we encourage each other, share parts of ourselves, lean on others for support, and look forward to the regular camaraderie.

Blue Zones Project believes that these opportunities for sharing social connections are so important for battling loneliness that we even help facilitate them through walking and potluck moais in our communities. Since starting three years ago, nearly 1,000 people have joined a moai, and the impact made in Dodge County was recognized in a publication last year, “Aging Well in Rural America: A Collection of Stories from the Heartland.”

“By finding your right tribe, you’ll not only add years to your life, but you’ll enjoy your time here just a little more.” Aislinn Leonard, Blue Zones business coordinator, August 2018, bluezones.com.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

