BLUE ZONES: Shine on

Many families have little quirks that are unique to them. Can you think of something that your family does that has become an inside joke? One of ours we have lovingly coined, “The Justman Goodbye.” When we all get together, we tease that we should start saying goodbye as soon as we say hello because it takes us so long to make the rounds before we part ways. When I learned that one Power Nine habit of living longer, better was putting family and loved ones first, I thought about our drawn out farewells. Our family cherishes our time together so much that saying goodbye is something we put off as long as we can. I found myself doing that this week as I said goodbye to a job I have enjoyed for the last two and a half years.

When I started working with Blue Zones Project, I was asked which of the Power Nine principles was my favorite. At the time, I said Right Tribe. I can now honestly say that my admiration for each longevity habit has grown. I have learned to tell myself “Hara Hachi Bu” when eating to remind myself to stop when I’m 80% full. Moving Naturally has indeed become second nature to me, from always using the stairs instead of the elevator and choosing to park as far away from my entrance as possible. I consume more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and nuts daily. I crave downshifting during hectic days, and having Wine at 5 is always a great way to do that. However, the one habit that keeps circling back and connecting them all is Purpose. A Purpose workshop was my first Blue Zones Project event, and I immediately knew that this job had exposed a deeper desire to live my life intentionally. I was surprised when I read the research that people who knew their purpose lived up to seven good years longer than those who didn’t. That statistic no longer surprises me. I have witnessed the impact of purpose first hand from so many of you in Dodge County. Here’s to the young man who, at the elementary school fun-run cheered himself on for one more lap by saying, “I have got this!” To the many walking moai members who took a chance on moving and connecting with a group of strangers who now have deep, meaningful friendships that provide encouragement on hard days. I have been honored to hear stories of people whose health statistics have improved dramatically since being introduced to Blue Zones Project. Even after this short time, because of you, I have forever been changed. My Justman goodbye could go on for days, instead, I leave you with a slice of a quote from author Marianne Williamson that is used to wrap up our purpose workshops, “...Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do...And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.” Shine on, Dodge County.