BLUE ZONES: Slow and steady

The first time I was introduced to Blue Zones Project, I was working as a downtown community development director in Mayville. Our organization was always looking for ways to create events for everyone in our Main Street district and support the economic development for our local businesses. So many things about Blue Zones Project made sense, from hosting community events to enriching relationships, learning about how our streets could be better designed for walkability, and helping people live longer, better. Some of the ways that we and our local businesses in the district partnered with Blue Zones Project included hosting healthy cooking demonstrations at our downtown restaurants, organizing potluck moais, conducting purpose workshops, encouraging movement with historic walking tours, and rethinking some of the food and beverage options we’d have available at our community events. I created a new event combining some of Blue Zones Project’s Power 9 principles-Wine & Yoga. Looking at the work we did through this new lens, we adopted new behaviors on how we approached the support we were offering the community. It was exciting, refreshing, invigorating, and the boost we needed to ignite new ideas and opportunities.

Change does not just effortlessly happen overnight, but new programs can bring energy to a community, especially when collaborations between groups and organizations are strengthened. Blue Zones Project has had the opportunity to collaborate with more than 100 places in Dodge County since the initiative was launched in 2017. One current collaboration is with the Dodge County Historical Society and other partners for our Beaver Dam 7 at 7 Slow Roll monthly bike rides. Our next ride is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, meeting at Swan Park at 6:30 p.m. then ride about seven miles around town pointing out historical sites along the way. After the ride, participants are invited to join us at sponsoring partner Art of the Town Wisconsin: The Studio for a free glass of wine. As with all of our Blue Zones Project events, this is free and the ride is open to anyone. The pace is casual and on our previous rides we’ve seen adults and children really enjoy the chance to move, learn, and connect. If it doesn’t work for you to join us this month, save the date for next month’s ride on Aug. 10. In addition to a fun time and a mini local history lesson, we always bring a free Blue Zones Project goodie for you to take home.