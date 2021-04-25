BLUE ZONES: Spin again

The show makes for fun television—our family races each other to see who can accurately call out the phrase or place that’s hidden behind those unilluminated tiles first, but if our well-being relied on the same approach to winning the prize, we would certainly be gambling on our personal health outcomes. Some people may think that their game is already destined to end a certain way because of their parent’s health history. However, the 1999 Danish Twin study “established that only about 20% of how long the average person lives is determined by genes,” bluezones.com . That leaves a whopping 80% of factors that may not be in the hands of the cards you were dealt, or, as above, the space where the wheel landed. It is because of that remaining 80% that programs like Blue Zones Project exist to help you live longer, better.

When we study the behaviors of those who live the longest in the world, we learn that there are many factors that contribute to longevity. If you are working to bring more good years to your own life, it may be overwhelming to attempt big changes all at once. It can feel like a lot to try and overhaul your diet, the amount of daily activity you incorporate, your outlook on life, your level of stress, and carve out time for meaningful social connections. This is where we can turn to the analogy of the game in a way that works. Think of how the players go about solving the actual puzzle. They pick one letter, then another, then another. The answer presents itself gradually, turn after turn, adding more as they go along. Sometimes they guess a letter that isn’t on the board. Even with the best of intentions, you, too, will make mistakes along the way. That’s ok. You’ll get another try to get it right. The beauty of life versus the game is that you don’t have to get to the end on your own. In fact, long life is a team effort. “Research from the Framingham Studies shows that smoking, obesity, happiness, and even loneliness are contagious. So the social networks of long-lived people have favorably shaped their health behaviors,” bluezones.com. As you try to incorporate some longevity game changers like more plants in your diet, added movement in your day, living with purpose and taking time to relax, involve your people. Tell them your plans and ask them to cheer you on and play along. It will make getting to the bonus round even better.