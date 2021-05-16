BLUE ZONES: Spring into action

It isn’t uncommon to set New Year’s Resolutions or goals, but do you find yourself having moments of reinvention throughout other parts of the year as well? Some people may reflect on their lives around their birthdays, but it also may be popular to feel the tug of inspiration with all the new beginnings of spring. When crossing the Marsh here in Dodge County, we see signs of new life in full view with baby geese and ducks and the growing population of returning cranes and pelicans. Our parks and green spaces are exploding with the soft flowering buds of lilacs, crabapple and dogwood blossoms. Even the sun gives us a little extra daylight to try and stir up activity, which our local farmers are taking full advantage of to get this season’s crops planted.

This type of environmental inspiration is the kind of momentum that may spur positive behavior. Individually, it can be very difficult to take steps into making changes and often they can be tough to stick to. Humans tend to have better success when the spaces and people around them gently nudge us into action. Take the weather: when are you more likely to get outside? When it is 70 degrees and sunny with a light breeze or when it’s 20 degrees and icy or 95 degrees and humid?

Blue Zones Project focuses on making the environments around us just a little more conducive to making the healthy choice, easy. One simple example of this is when shopping at one of our Blue Zones Project approved grocery stores. There is a designated checkout lane that, instead of being stocked with soda, chocolate bars, and candy, will feature water, fruit, nuts, and other healthy snacks and beverages. This feature helps the shopper to make their quick grab and go decision a healthy one. The beauty of the Project is that the other choices aren’t taken away; several lanes still exist for those other snacks. However, it makes a healthy choice available. The same is true in our approved restaurants. Vegetables, fruits, and whole grains are the stars of the Blue Zones Project approved dishes, but you will still find many dishes that cater to the Standard American Diet. In addition to such offerings at the businesses we frequent, Blue Zones Project works with municipalities to help maintain and create healthy physical spaces as well. Environments that are safe to walk, bike, and enjoy recreation foster behavior that encourage us to move. Streets and sidewalks that are in disrepair, poorly lit, or have little vegetation, are more often avoided by pedestrians and may only be used by vehicles. In a February bluezones.com article, Dan Burden, director of innovation and inspiration for Blue Zones said, “Walking is the core to everything about designing a community.” The article goes on to say, “What happens when we make it easier and safer for people to bike, hike, and use public transportation? There’s increased physical activity, more social interaction, increased property values, less pollution.”