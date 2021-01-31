BLUE ZONES: Standing still

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Is there a phrase that, when you hear it, makes you cringe a little? One that is like the proverbial nails on a chalkboard to me is, “This is how we’ve always done it.”
That isn’t to say that I don’t appreciate tradition and stability. But when I hear someone say that, it can feel like other options would perhaps not be considered, attempted, or appreciated.
My husband owned a home when I met him. When we were first married, I started to add my touches to the place. One day, I made the choice to switch the dish drying rack from the right side of the double sink to the left, since the cabinets where located on that end of the kitchen. When he wanted to change it back, I shared with him why I thought my suggestion was more user friendly, and I asked him why he wouldn’t give it a try. His response may have sourced the inspiration you read here, all in good fun 21 years later.
The birth and discovery of Blue Zones Project feels almost like the perfect marriage of curiosity and discovery, with a solid base of consistency and grounded practices. I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting creator Dan Buettner, but from reading his books and articles, I derive that as an explorer, his desire to know and understand more, along with his appreciation of cultural norms and behaviors, seem to result in a well-balanced quest. To emphasize that point further, there is an interesting conversation that you can watch on episode four of “Talk Turkey with Matthew McConnaughey” on YouTube that answers the question, “How Hungry Curiosity and Boundless Optimism Helped Dan Buettner Discover the Blue Zones.”
When we talk about Blue Zones Project, we often aim to examine the Power Nine Principles and how to incorporate those habits into our lives so we can “live longer, better.” It may be interesting also to examine why we would want to extend our lives.
By extracting inspiration from people like Buettner, we can be reminded that life itself can be fun. Seeing and learning new things can bring great pleasure. Loving and caring for others can spark incredible purpose. Creating solutions and advancing ideas can generate deep fulfillment. Whatever it is that gets you out of bed can also be the driving force to help encourage you to make choices that will increase your longevity.
Our thirst for new experiences and adventures may not take us around the globe, but consider challenging yourself this week to try out something new, even if it’s small. Maybe the “how we’ve always done it” thing in your life could use a little remodel. Whatever it is, approach it with an open mind and a joyful spirit and see where it takes you.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
