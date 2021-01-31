BLUE ZONES: Standing still

When we talk about Blue Zones Project, we often aim to examine the Power Nine Principles and how to incorporate those habits into our lives so we can “live longer, better.” It may be interesting also to examine why we would want to extend our lives.

By extracting inspiration from people like Buettner, we can be reminded that life itself can be fun. Seeing and learning new things can bring great pleasure. Loving and caring for others can spark incredible purpose. Creating solutions and advancing ideas can generate deep fulfillment. Whatever it is that gets you out of bed can also be the driving force to help encourage you to make choices that will increase your longevity.

Our thirst for new experiences and adventures may not take us around the globe, but consider challenging yourself this week to try out something new, even if it’s small. Maybe the “how we’ve always done it” thing in your life could use a little remodel. Whatever it is, approach it with an open mind and a joyful spirit and see where it takes you.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.