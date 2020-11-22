BLUE ZONES: Step into winter

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate
It’s time for recess. When you were in elementary school, do you recall glancing at that large black and white clock on the wall in the classroom and counting down with anticipation the minutes until you’d get to go play outside? It’s not surprising that there is loads of research supporting the health benefits to being in nature. You might, according to a Nov. 9 story on positivepsychology.com, “…keep this [research] in mind the next time you are feeling exhausted, depleted, or simply down. It may be that one of the most easily accessible (and free!) resources of all could cure you of your ailments: just look out the window, view some scenic paintings or photographs, or plan a hike or nature walk the next chance you get.” If being outside is good for children, it must be beneficial for adults, too.
With COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise in Wisconsin while the temperatures start to drop, it’s important to keep our spirits and immunity strong.
Blue Zones Project has been a health and wellness resource in Dodge County for more than three years and we remain dedicated to making it easier to live longer, better, even during a pandemic. Some of our most popular programs have been our walking moais. Moai is the Okinawan term for “getting together for a common purpose.” From the feedback of our many participants, we know that the value of these walking groups include participating in healthy movement, exploring new places, and the social component of being together and encouraging each other. Although we can’t get together in groups the way we did prior to the pandemic, we want to encourage you to participate in our December movement challenge, with the goal to complete 150,000 steps for the month. According to Sharecare, Inc., walking can lower blood pressure, boost energy, increase sleep quality, burn calories, strengthen your heart, and reduce stress.
You can join our movement challenge this December in two ways: Log on to bzpdodgecounty.sharecare.com and take the RealAge Test. This will register you into all of the great Sharecare resources you can enjoy, including the movement challenge listed under “Achieve.” Think of this as your own personal, virtual wellness and health coach at your fingertips. You can also email Trina at justmanreichert.trina@marshfieldclinic.org to register. You can add an element of fun by signing up to be part of the virtual Dodge County outdoor Critter teams: team white-tailed deer, rabbit, otter, cardinal, or coyote. Each week we will get you motivated to complete your steps through Facebook and email updates.
It may be confusing to hear “stay safer at home” as we encourage you to get outside. You should be able to do so if you’re staying active on your own or with members of your immediate household. Wear a mask if you may be in an area where you may encounter other people, and always observe at least six feet of distance if possible. You might be tempted to hibernate this winter, but if weather permits and conditions are safe, we hope that our challenge may help you stay motivated to move.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
