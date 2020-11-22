BLUE ZONES: Step into winter

Trina Justman Reichert Community Health Advocate

It’s time for recess. When you were in elementary school, do you recall glancing at that large black and white clock on the wall in the classroom and counting down with anticipation the minutes until you’d get to go play outside? It’s not surprising that there is loads of research supporting the health benefits to being in nature. You might, according to a Nov. 9 story on positivepsychology.com, “…keep this [research] in mind the next time you are feeling exhausted, depleted, or simply down. It may be that one of the most easily accessible (and free!) resources of all could cure you of your ailments: just look out the window, view some scenic paintings or photographs, or plan a hike or nature walk the next chance you get.” If being outside is good for children, it must be beneficial for adults, too.

With COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise in Wisconsin while the temperatures start to drop, it’s important to keep our spirits and immunity strong.