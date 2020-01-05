BLUE ZONES: Stories on display

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Dan Buettner shared in a Nov. 1 interview with Matthew McConaughey, “People like a good story…I could tell you all day long what you’re supposed to eat, how much physical activity you’re supposed to have…after a while, your eyes are going to glaze over…you’re going to remember the emotional bond you have with a story well-told way longer than you’re going to remember the facts.”
We had an opportunity to meet with several Dodge County residents who were eager to share their unique stories about their experience with Blue Zones Project. These stories were told aloud and copywriter Elizabeth Pickart of Red Running Shoe Publications captured them into written words. Now, they have been converted into a traveling board exhibit featuring six different stories and photos that will be on display throughout Dodge County, beginning Jan. 23 at Fox Lake Library.
Here are teasers from three of her writings that you can enjoy reading full length at the exhibit:
...“we planted a garden—cucumbers, tomatoes, and eggplant,” Alyssa said, explaining that last year she started a free veggie table at the rink and plans to continue that again this year. People bring in extra vegetables from their gardens to share with anyone who can use them. In fact, that is how Alyssa tried kohlrabi for the first time…by following the Blue Zones Power 9 principles and incorporating small changes in their own lives and throughout The Family Center, they have improved the health and well-being of the fifty girls that participate in the Swan City Ice Skaters’ program. They may have always been a “Swan City Family,” but now they are a “Blue Zones” family as well. Alyssa and Clairees Stephens
…“I had my hip replaced the same month Blue Zones Project started,” Ruthann recalled, adding, “it was perfect timing because we were also moving to Beaver Dam.” The Walking Moais, groups that meet to socialize and walk together, were the first thing to catch Ruthann’s attention. “I was reading about the Moais (in the newspaper) and realized it had the potential of fulfilling two needs I had at the time: one for exercise and one for making social connections in a new place,” Ruthann explained. Those exercise and social goals aligned easily with two Blue Zones Power 9 principles for a healthier, happier life: Move Naturally and Right Tribe (surrounding yourself with people who support positive behaviors). Ruthann Rohde
…Deb’s positive experience with the Walking Moai encouraged her to attend a Blue Zones Project Purpose Workshop hosted at Campbell Court. Although people were skeptical at first and some of the people attending didn’t know each other, the Purpose Workshop was a very successful event. When they broke into groups, Deb talked with a woman who suggested something very helpful—a faith study. Deb followed that suggestion and began meeting with people about her faith, sharing, “it’s really amazing. It’s helped so much with (my) self-confidence.”
…Deb confided that Blue Zones Project has been an amazing journey. “I feel so honored that Wisconsin got to do this and that we get to be part of that.” And it’s that sense of belonging, of being part of something bigger, which really seems to have impacted Deb and the residents at Campbell Court apartments. Debra Churchill
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
