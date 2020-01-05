BLUE ZONES: Stories on display

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

Dan Buettner shared in a Nov. 1 interview with Matthew McConaughey, “People like a good story…I could tell you all day long what you’re supposed to eat, how much physical activity you’re supposed to have…after a while, your eyes are going to glaze over…you’re going to remember the emotional bond you have with a story well-told way longer than you’re going to remember the facts.”

We had an opportunity to meet with several Dodge County residents who were eager to share their unique stories about their experience with Blue Zones Project. These stories were told aloud and copywriter Elizabeth Pickart of Red Running Shoe Publications captured them into written words. Now, they have been converted into a traveling board exhibit featuring six different stories and photos that will be on display throughout Dodge County, beginning Jan. 23 at Fox Lake Library.

Here are teasers from three of her writings that you can enjoy reading full length at the exhibit: