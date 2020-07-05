BLUE ZONES: Strawberries for the win

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Some people may think that eating a plant slant diet may limit taste variety, but one best practice to incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your meals can be combining flavors that you may not necessarily think go together.
The week of June 22, I was introduced to a recipe shared by my friend who is so smart and connected to the Earth that I would do just about anything she suggested when it comes to enjoying things that grow. She had visited a local you-pick strawberry farm and shared an option of what to do with the bounty. She recommended a salad that had dark, leafy greens like spinach and arugula, strawberries, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado. I love all of those ingredients but wouldn’t have naturally thought of putting them together in one dish. That night, I tried it and I’ve been craving it ever since. I modified the recipe just a bit. That included splashing the spinach and arugula I had piled in my bowl with fresh lemon juice, which added a nice balance of zing but not calories. Next, I tossed in about a quarter cup of cooked quinoa I had leftover in the refrigerator that needed to get eaten up. I sliced and chopped four strawberries. I added a handful of chopped walnuts and then sprinkled in about a tablespoon or two of feta cheese. I did not have any fresh avocado on hand, but I did have some natural guacamole so I finished it off with a generous dollop on top. For kicks I ground some fresh cracked pepper to complete the taste sensation.
Now for the health benefits, packed with vitamins, fiber, and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols, strawberries are a sodium-free, low-calorie food. Just one serving, about eight strawberries, provides more vitamin C than an orange.
Spinach is at the top of most superfood lists. In it you will find vitamins K and A, manganese, folate, iron, calcium, and antioxidants. Arugula adds a slightly peppery taste and has many similar health benefits. Together they make a great team.
Adding to the superfood list includes walnuts and avocado which have earned their place in this salad because of taste, healthy fats, and fiber. Quinoa is a grain that is gluten free, high in protein and also in fiber.
When you combine all of these antioxidant, vitamin, mineral, fat, and fiber rich ingredients together, you will not only please your taste buds, but you will also feel full and satisfied. More than ever before, it is important to be fueling our bodies to boost and strengthen our immune systems. Making sure to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables daily is one way you can do just that.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
