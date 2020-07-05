BLUE ZONES: Strawberries for the win

The week of June 22, I was introduced to a recipe shared by my friend who is so smart and connected to the Earth that I would do just about anything she suggested when it comes to enjoying things that grow. She had visited a local you-pick strawberry farm and shared an option of what to do with the bounty. She recommended a salad that had dark, leafy greens like spinach and arugula, strawberries, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado. I love all of those ingredients but wouldn’t have naturally thought of putting them together in one dish. That night, I tried it and I’ve been craving it ever since. I modified the recipe just a bit. That included splashing the spinach and arugula I had piled in my bowl with fresh lemon juice, which added a nice balance of zing but not calories. Next, I tossed in about a quarter cup of cooked quinoa I had leftover in the refrigerator that needed to get eaten up. I sliced and chopped four strawberries. I added a handful of chopped walnuts and then sprinkled in about a tablespoon or two of feta cheese. I did not have any fresh avocado on hand, but I did have some natural guacamole so I finished it off with a generous dollop on top. For kicks I ground some fresh cracked pepper to complete the taste sensation.