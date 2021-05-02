BLUE ZONES: Take your pick

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Have you ever put on a coat from last season and found cash in the pocket? That is a fun example of serendipity, when something good unexpectedly happens. In January 2020, I read a book called “Stillness is the Key” by Ryan Holiday. Little did I know that without planning for it, I was preparing for a year that required a lot of practice in stillness. COVID, furloughs, helping my children navigate school online, a major surgery; I came at it a little more prepared after reading that book. Whether you believe in coincidence or fate or a higher power guiding the way, sometimes things work out without a whole lot of logic behind them.
On the flip side of things seemingly happening by chance, how do the things we choose impact our results? According to a 2018, Psychology Today article, some sources estimate that the average person makes 35,000 choices a day. While that may seem a bit inflated, it would still be fair to say that we have an abundance of options to choose from. What a privilege to have enough. Many of us can choose what to eat, how to be active, what to watch on TV or read, what social engagements we can participate in or attend. The health of the people in the five original Blue Zones were impacted largely because their lives were set up in a way that the healthy choice was sometimes their only choice. Moving often throughout their day was required for work and to simply get from one place to the other. The foods available to them also happened to be hearty vegetables, fruits, and grains that have been shown to increase longevity. They were closely connected to their families and neighbors out of necessity. Perhaps to some detriment, some Americans have been able to navigate themselves out of this kind of lifestyle, a lifestyle that isn’t far off from the way many of our grandparents used to live. Many people can drive or be driven where they need to go, if there is a need to go anywhere at all. Several of our needs can be met through delivery services; even leaving the house is optional. We could go through a drive-thru for fast food that may be damaging to our bodies but that is packed with flavor and often inexpensive. It may be tempting to work longer hours and spend less time cultivating our hobbies and relationships with the dangling carrot of promotions and overtime pay in a time when cars, homes, and an education are growing expenses.
What is valued may show up as things and not experiences, as possessions and not fueling our purpose and fulfillment. Unfortunately, many of the simple choices that surround us can be impacting our longevity. Blue Zones Project operates under a pretty simple goal to make the health choice, easy. We’re here to work with people, places, and policy throughout Dodge County as a resource to help people live longer, better. We hope to help make even just a few of the decisions you have to make on a regular basis a little less strenuous on your health.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.