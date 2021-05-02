BLUE ZONES: Take your pick

On the flip side of things seemingly happening by chance, how do the things we choose impact our results? According to a 2018, Psychology Today article, some sources estimate that the average person makes 35,000 choices a day. While that may seem a bit inflated, it would still be fair to say that we have an abundance of options to choose from. What a privilege to have enough. Many of us can choose what to eat, how to be active, what to watch on TV or read, what social engagements we can participate in or attend. The health of the people in the five original Blue Zones were impacted largely because their lives were set up in a way that the healthy choice was sometimes their only choice. Moving often throughout their day was required for work and to simply get from one place to the other. The foods available to them also happened to be hearty vegetables, fruits, and grains that have been shown to increase longevity. They were closely connected to their families and neighbors out of necessity. Perhaps to some detriment, some Americans have been able to navigate themselves out of this kind of lifestyle, a lifestyle that isn’t far off from the way many of our grandparents used to live. Many people can drive or be driven where they need to go, if there is a need to go anywhere at all. Several of our needs can be met through delivery services; even leaving the house is optional. We could go through a drive-thru for fast food that may be damaging to our bodies but that is packed with flavor and often inexpensive. It may be tempting to work longer hours and spend less time cultivating our hobbies and relationships with the dangling carrot of promotions and overtime pay in a time when cars, homes, and an education are growing expenses.