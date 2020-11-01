BLUE ZONES: The best day

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
If someone asked you what the best day of your life was, what would you say? Was it big and grand, like a wedding or becoming a parent? Was it a trip or an adventure? Perhaps it was an accomplishment, like graduating or landing that big job. What was it that made it one of the best days of your life? Was it the anticipation leading up to it? Was it the work it took to achieve it? Was it a dream realized?
Is it possible that just a random yesterday was one of your favorite days?
Is life just a series of moments that we tolerate, hoping that one of the really good days comes along from time to time to make it all worth it? If that’s the case, hard times like a global pandemic will certainly knock us down. With all that has happened, we have every right to feel the heaviness of the loss that surrounds us currently. There are people that we know who are struggling to eat, struggling to breath, and struggling to mourn not only everyday life, but loved ones who they may have lost too soon. But how do we respond to all that struggle? Can someone have a really good day among the backdrop of some really hard times?
Blue Zones Project emphasizes how having purpose can be a strong determinant of well-being and longevity. “More and more studies are indicating that when we are connected to something larger than ourselves, we strengthen our ability to cope with life’s challenges…Some experts attribute the positive effect to hope, which has been shown to benefit our immune system.” Richard Leider, “The Power of Purpose.”
This certainly isn’t intended to be a message of toxic positivity. However, perhaps your gift of food to someone will give them, maybe not the best day, but a better day. Maybe hearing your voice will bring joy to the heart of someone who sits in a dark place. The card you send to a loved one may help them feel less lonely. How would our community look differently if we all challenged ourselves to do something for someone else every day?
“Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is…life is good when you are happy; but much better when others are happy because of you.” Pope Francis.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
