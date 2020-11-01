BLUE ZONES: The best day

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

If someone asked you what the best day of your life was, what would you say? Was it big and grand, like a wedding or becoming a parent? Was it a trip or an adventure? Perhaps it was an accomplishment, like graduating or landing that big job. What was it that made it one of the best days of your life? Was it the anticipation leading up to it? Was it the work it took to achieve it? Was it a dream realized?

Is it possible that just a random yesterday was one of your favorite days?

Is life just a series of moments that we tolerate, hoping that one of the really good days comes along from time to time to make it all worth it? If that’s the case, hard times like a global pandemic will certainly knock us down. With all that has happened, we have every right to feel the heaviness of the loss that surrounds us currently. There are people that we know who are struggling to eat, struggling to breath, and struggling to mourn not only everyday life, but loved ones who they may have lost too soon. But how do we respond to all that struggle? Can someone have a really good day among the backdrop of some really hard times?