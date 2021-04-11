BLUE ZONES: The Purpose Principle

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
“Remember what comes back when you give away your love.” “Most of All,” singer/songwriter, Brandi Carlile.
April is recognized as National Volunteer Month. Volunteering doesn’t just feel good, but did you know that there is research to support that it is also good for your health? Mayo Clinic has reported six different health benefits of volunteering, including decreasing the risk of depression, helping people stay physically and mentally active, reducing stress levels, helping you meet others and develop new relationships, giving a sense of purpose and teaching valuable skills, and volunteering may help you live longer, see mayoclinichealthsystem.org.
Blue Zones Project also recognizes knowing one’s purpose as potentially adding up to seven more good years to life. “Dr. Robert Butler and his collaborators led an NIH-funded study that looked at the correlation between having a sense of purpose and longevity. His 11-year study followed healthy people between the ages of 65 and 92, and showed that those who expressed having clear goals or purpose lived longer and lived better than those who did not,” bluezones.com, August 2011.
There are many people who are able to cultivate their purpose through service to others. Reflecting on a COVID year working in a hospital, I can confidently tell you that you don’t have to look far to see people in our own community who live with intention and share their gifts selflessly with others. Similarly, Blue Zones Project depends on many volunteers who enthusiastically offer their time and talents to making their communities a better, healthier place to thrive, and we are incredibly grateful for them. These volunteer teams work within the sectors of policy, food, worksite wellness, events, engagement and beyond. The volunteers we work with are so purpose driven that we often see them working with several other volunteer opportunities as well. We’ve witnessed them in action in several different faith-based and civic organizations, community improvement groups, food pantries, schools, the Humane Society, and the Marsh.
In one of the five original Blue Zones, Okinawa, Japan, you will hear purpose, or “reason for being,” referred to as a person’s “Ikigai.” A February 2018, forbes.com story offers an illustration that demonstrates Ikigai at the center of a person’s passion, mission, vocation, and profession, and itw goes on to show how that is connected to what you love, what the world needs, what you can be paid for, and what you are good at. Blue Zones Project values purpose in such a way that we offer Purpose workshops for people to dive deeper into understanding their unique gifts. This workshop was developed by one of the most significant leaders of purpose, Richard Leider. Volunteering can be a beautiful way to share your gifts and reignite the spark of Purpose. If you are seeking ways that you can serve locally, head over to volunteerdodge.net to find opportunities that will match your skills or connect with us below.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
