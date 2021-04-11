BLUE ZONES: The Purpose Principle

In one of the five original Blue Zones, Okinawa, Japan, you will hear purpose, or “reason for being,” referred to as a person’s “Ikigai.” A February 2018, forbes.com story offers an illustration that demonstrates Ikigai at the center of a person’s passion, mission, vocation, and profession, and itw goes on to show how that is connected to what you love, what the world needs, what you can be paid for, and what you are good at. Blue Zones Project values purpose in such a way that we offer Purpose workshops for people to dive deeper into understanding their unique gifts. This workshop was developed by one of the most significant leaders of purpose, Richard Leider. Volunteering can be a beautiful way to share your gifts and reignite the spark of Purpose. If you are seeking ways that you can serve locally, head over to volunteerdodge.net to find opportunities that will match your skills or connect with us below.