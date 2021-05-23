BLUE ZONES: The sweet life

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
When was the last time you forgot to do something? In one of Dan Buettner’s books, “The Blue Zones,” we learn about Ikaria, Greece, “The Island Where People Forget to Die.” The people in this Blue Zone live a life that involves daily physical activity balanced by regular naps and an ease of not being focused on keeping rigid schedules. Relationships with family and friends are valued; “it’s not a ‘me’ place. It’s an ‘us’ place.” The traditional diet involves locally-grown fruits, vegetables and greens, beans, herbs, olive oil, wine, coffee and tea, and they use local honey.
Honey has frequently been used as a metaphor in writing, and for good reason. Its sweetness, golden color and silky texture is pure poetry. Honey is essentially sugar, but because it is sweeter, you can use less of it to achieve the desired result. It is not necessarily loaded with nutritional value, but according to some research form both webmd.com and healthline.com, honey contains antioxidants, which can protect the body from inflammation. Inflammation can lead to a variety of health issues, including heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.
In a July 2020 article on bluezones.com adapted from the book, “Blue Zones Kitchen,” we learn that centenarians generally eat sweets only during celebrations. Their foods have no added sugar, and they typically sweeten their tea with honey. Buettner suggests that you make honey your go-to sweetener for a Blue Zones diet. “Honey spikes blood sugar levels just as sugar does, but it’s harder to spoon in and doesn’t dissolve as well in cold liquids. So, you tend to consume it more intentionally and consume less of it.”
Combating sweet tooth cravings seem to go way beyond just managing your taste buds or the trying to have the discipline to avoid treats. Balanced diets that include fiber, healthy fats, and protein all play a part in your cravings. So does stress. Additionally, some of the things we do are also just habits. Let’s go back to the example of Ikaria, the island where people forget to die. Why don’t they include much sugar in their diets? Is it possible that their environments, not willpower, support this behavior? Their diet is balanced and they take a nap every afternoon to relax and de-stress. People in Ikaria are so laid back about time; you won’t hear anyone stress about arriving late. Conversely, consider what may be around you. Grocery stores, gas stations, even pharmacies are loaded with sugary drinks and snacks conveniently placed and affordably priced. The healthy choice is not always the easy choice.
Being the first certified Blue Zones Project in the state of Wisconsin demonstrates that we have the tools and have implemented practices to make real change possible in our environments. Maybe someday we, too, will earn the distinction of being a region where people forget to die.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
