BLUE ZONES: The sweet life

Combating sweet tooth cravings seem to go way beyond just managing your taste buds or the trying to have the discipline to avoid treats. Balanced diets that include fiber, healthy fats, and protein all play a part in your cravings. So does stress. Additionally, some of the things we do are also just habits. Let’s go back to the example of Ikaria, the island where people forget to die. Why don’t they include much sugar in their diets? Is it possible that their environments, not willpower, support this behavior? Their diet is balanced and they take a nap every afternoon to relax and de-stress. People in Ikaria are so laid back about time; you won’t hear anyone stress about arriving late. Conversely, consider what may be around you. Grocery stores, gas stations, even pharmacies are loaded with sugary drinks and snacks conveniently placed and affordably priced. The healthy choice is not always the easy choice.