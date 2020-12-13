BLUE ZONES: Top five lists

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
It’s that time of year when you may find yourself making lists. Along with the to-do and bucket lists, we often see the “best of” lists coming to the surface as one year comes to an end and the other begins.
As someone who loves telling, hearing, and watching stories, I was curious about the movies that topped the best of lists. When researched, there were several varying lists and diverse criteria standards, including box office success to critic reviews. Combing over several sources including IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, Hollywood Reporter, and USA Today, two movies were consistently seen in the top five: “The Godfather” and “Citizen Kane” also heavy hitters were “Wizard of Oz,” “Casablanca,” “Schindler’s List,” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”
Why is someone who usually encourages you to get out and move talking about movies? Since March, many of us have increased our time spent safer at home. Blue Zones Project encourages movement, but of course we all have times were we relax on the couch to unwind. Have you sought out recreation through games, books, puzzles, television and movies? Are there possible health benefits to watching movies?
One article on the topic hails from psychcentral.com in December 2018. It posed the question, “How can watching movies that mirror our own struggles or experiences help us?” For starters, watching movies can be a great outlet for people to allow themselves to experience emotions that they may not normally feel comfortable expressing. Do you ever find yourself wanting to watch a sad movie when you’re sad and it actually ends up making you feel better? The supporting theory is that you may end up feeling more thankful for the blessings you do have when you see someone who may have it worse off than you.
Even if our current reality isn’t picture-perfect, watching a movie can sweep us up in a bit of magic for a few hours. Some movies are purely delightful entertainment, but there are also some that may offer lessons that could help us grow and offer a perspective we may not have previously considered.
“When we watch a film, we’re not just being entertained: We’re also admiring something beautiful; learning about the world and ourselves; connecting with communities; and contributing to positive social change,” according to the February 2019 post on abc.net.au.
May this serve as encouragement to add “connect with a loved one over a movie” to your to-do list, whether it be a top five worthy classic or perhaps a holiday favorite. Remember, even if you’re not watching it together under the same roof, what connects us are the stories and emotions that we share. Make a date, watch the movie, then follow up with a phone call. And if you need any other motivation, remember that popcorn is a whole grain.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
