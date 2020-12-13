BLUE ZONES: Top five lists

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

It’s that time of year when you may find yourself making lists. Along with the to-do and bucket lists, we often see the “best of” lists coming to the surface as one year comes to an end and the other begins.

As someone who loves telling, hearing, and watching stories, I was curious about the movies that topped the best of lists. When researched, there were several varying lists and diverse criteria standards, including box office success to critic reviews. Combing over several sources including IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, Hollywood Reporter, and USA Today, two movies were consistently seen in the top five: “The Godfather” and “Citizen Kane” also heavy hitters were “Wizard of Oz,” “Casablanca,” “Schindler’s List,” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

Why is someone who usually encourages you to get out and move talking about movies? Since March, many of us have increased our time spent safer at home. Blue Zones Project encourages movement, but of course we all have times were we relax on the couch to unwind. Have you sought out recreation through games, books, puzzles, television and movies? Are there possible health benefits to watching movies?