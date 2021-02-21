BLUE ZONES: Unwrapping your gifts

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
What-or who-inspires you?
During the months of January, February, and March, Blue Zones Project focuses on the theme we refer to as “Right Outlook.” An integral piece of this is understanding your purpose. This behavior seems fitting, as it creates a framework for setting intention right from the start of a new year. Sometimes it can be helpful to seek the examples of role models to help encourage or shape our journey in understanding our own purpose.
This year we have already been treated twice to the writing and performance skills of 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman. For the Super Bowl, she wrote a piece lifting up three citizens who were named honorary captains by the NFL. Her work was delivered right before the coin toss and a slice of it was:
“Today we honor our three captains
For their actions and impact in
A time of uncertainty and need.
They’ve taken the lead,
Exceeding all expectations and limitations,
Uplifting their communities and neighbors
As leaders, healers, and educators”
Watching Gorman perform with such passion and conviction, it seems that she is doing exactly what she was born to do. Understanding one’s own purpose can feel daunting; however, there is extensive research suggesting that when we do, and when we follow through by living that purpose, we will indeed live longer, better. Author and “legend in coaching” Richard Leider writes in an article titled, “The Purpose Checkup,” “The first step toward unlocking your purpose is to mine your life story for major threads and themes that reveal your lifelong gifts, passions, and values,” see bluezones.com. As if his books and training materials and PBS special weren’t inspiration enough, our team had an opportunity this year to attend a two-part live virtual training with Leider. He, too, delivered his message with such focus, enthusiasm, and intent that it seemed impossible not to be motivated.
I came across an old book written in 1949 that my gramma gave me from her personal collection. In the back, I discovered a newspaper clipping that she had taped inside. It was a poem called “A Perfect Day.” It described a day in the life of a woman from years past, filled from morning to night with the manual duties of family and farm life. In the Purpose workshops Blue Zones Project facilitates, one of the questions we encourage you to ponder is, “who is someone you know who lives their life with purpose”? My answer has always been my gramma. That poem that she clipped and saved confirms my belief. She knew and lived her life’s purpose. Perhaps we may get overwhelmed trying to define our own purpose because it’s not something grand, like being a 22-year-old poet sharing our voice on some of the largest American platforms. But we each have important gifts to share. Do not be afraid to let them out.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
