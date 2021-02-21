BLUE ZONES: Unwrapping your gifts

Watching Gorman perform with such passion and conviction, it seems that she is doing exactly what she was born to do. Understanding one’s own purpose can feel daunting; however, there is extensive research suggesting that when we do, and when we follow through by living that purpose, we will indeed live longer, better. Author and “legend in coaching” Richard Leider writes in an article titled, “The Purpose Checkup,” “The first step toward unlocking your purpose is to mine your life story for major threads and themes that reveal your lifelong gifts, passions, and values,” see bluezones.com . As if his books and training materials and PBS special weren’t inspiration enough, our team had an opportunity this year to attend a two-part live virtual training with Leider. He, too, delivered his message with such focus, enthusiasm, and intent that it seemed impossible not to be motivated.

I came across an old book written in 1949 that my gramma gave me from her personal collection. In the back, I discovered a newspaper clipping that she had taped inside. It was a poem called “A Perfect Day.” It described a day in the life of a woman from years past, filled from morning to night with the manual duties of family and farm life. In the Purpose workshops Blue Zones Project facilitates, one of the questions we encourage you to ponder is, “who is someone you know who lives their life with purpose”? My answer has always been my gramma. That poem that she clipped and saved confirms my belief. She knew and lived her life’s purpose. Perhaps we may get overwhelmed trying to define our own purpose because it’s not something grand, like being a 22-year-old poet sharing our voice on some of the largest American platforms. But we each have important gifts to share. Do not be afraid to let them out.