BLUE ZONES: Wants and needs

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
At Blue Zones Project, both within our local team and with the several other projects in communities across North America, we have asked ourselves, as a health initiative, how can we help during this time? Do people want or need to hear about the Power Nine principles, the habits of those who live longest in the world, when there are seemingly bigger things to think about? Is it somehow all connected? How will we, as a world, come out of this differently? Will we be like the person who has a wake-up call after having a large-scale health scare like a heart attack and makes dramatic changes to their lifestyle? Or will our behaviors return to normal once our behaviors can return to normal?
There is an author, Viktor Frankl, who we reference in our Purpose workshops. Frankl, who ended up living until he was 94-years-old, was a psychiatrist and a Nazi death camp survivor. In the description of one of his books, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” it reads, “Frankl argues that we cannot avoid suffering but we can choose how to cope with it, find meaning in it, and move forward.”
You may be familiar with a psychological theory called Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. To summarize it, American psychologist Abraham Harold Maslow believed that people are motivated by their needs, which he described using a pyramid. Maslow said that a person could not attempt to fulfill the next level of needs until those below it were met. At the base of the pyramid of needs are “basic” Physiological needs like food, water, shelter, etc. The next level is Safety. Then Love and Belonging, then Esteem, then finally Self-Actualization. Maslow worked on this theory for decades, making changes to it and doing continued research, visit simplypsychology.org.
Whether you believe that a person can still find purpose and hope while tortured, demoralized and starving like Frankl or that you can’t worry about emotional needs when you’re worried about food or safety like Maslow, both theories can spark reflection during this time. I feel humbled and privileged to even be able to contemplate such things while so many are worried about things that could be potentially life-threatening. Then, while skimming Instagram, I happened upon a March 29 post by Elaine Welteroth, journalist and author of the book “More than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say,” “#MoreThanEnough is not about having all the answers. It’s about moving forward in faith-despite the fear, doubt, and uncertainty-in the spirit of knowing that showing up as we are is enough…in moments when the obstacles seem insurmountable, take a breath and focus back on your intention. For me, the pure intention to be of service is the only place to start when I don’t know where else to begin.”
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
