JANELLE WIEBELHAUS-FINGER
Community Health Advocate
“Hara Hachi Bu.” This old Confucian teaching is recited by people living in the original Blue Zones region of Okinawa, Japan, before they sit down to eat. Translated, the phase means “eat until you are 80% full.” In the super-sized American diet, simply following this adage can mean the difference between gaining weight and losing weight for many people. But, how does one make it simple? Here are five tips to help you eat like an Okinawan and Hara Hachi Bu.
Change to smaller sized dinner plates. How big are your dinner plates? Just like restaurant portion sizes, dinner plates in your home have become increasingly bigger over time. Compare your contemporary dinner ware with grandma’s china. By making the switch to use a 10-inch dinner plate rather than a 12-inch dinner plate you will likely consume about 20% fewer calories without feeling deprived. Not ready to revamp your cupboards? Consider using the smaller soup bowls and salad plates to reduce portion sizes.
Remove distractions. Mindless eating makes it difficult to know when you are 80% full. Distractions, including checking emails, social media, or watching television, take your focus off enjoying your food. These habits increase the likelihood you will overeat and leaves you less fulfilled as well.
Add family and friends. Enjoying your meal with family members or a friend will not only bring you closer in your relationships but it will also prevent you from overindulging. Engaging in conversation will help you to eat slower giving time for your stomach to send signals to your brain that you have had enough. Studies also show that families who dine together have children with better physical and mental health.
Plate your food first. Continuing to nibble once your plate is empty adds calories that will add up over time. To diminish this temptation, consider plating your food away from where you eat. The act of having to get up to get more food may be just the pause you need to evaluate whether or not you have reached 80%.
Fill your dish with vegetables. All calories do not fill you equally. Vegetables seasoned with herbs and spices contain far fewer calories than breads and grains. Filling your plate with colorful vegetables first will get you to 80% full with fewer calories and it will also keep you satisfied, longer. Adding whole grains and smaller portions of meat, if you desire, will provide a wide variety of vitamins and nutrients you need as well. Consider enjoying fruit at the end of your meal as a sweet and healthy dessert.
Bonus tip: Hang the Blue Zones Power 9 magnet on your refrigerator as little reminder and join the Okinawans in saying “Hara Hachi Bu” before you dine.
Following these simple nudges will help make healthy choices easier without even having to think about it. And that is what Blue Zones Project is all about.
Blue Zones Project Dodge County is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. The project has been brought to Dodge County by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals. Blue Zones Project is a division of Sharecare and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. To For more information, call 920-212-8511, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@sharecare.com or visit https://dodgecounty.bluezonesproject.com.
