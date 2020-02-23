BLUE ZONES: What are you selling?

It feels quite natural when you see a table decked out in branded materials with people wearing the same branded shirts that there may be a product or service that they are trying to sell. Sometimes the first instinct when someone offers you a free swag item or free food sample may be, “No, thank you!” because there may be a perceived obligation to then buy something. When I tell people that all of our resources and events are free, they usually wait for the “but” friends, there’s no catch. No strings attached. Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, previously Beaver Dam Community Hospitals, Inc., made the investment in our community and its health as a way to try help solve some pretty serious health care concerns. They turned to Blue Zones Project as the resource to try and introduce some great ways to approach wellness after seeing some amazing results in communities across the nation.