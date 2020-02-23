BLUE ZONES: What are you selling?

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Upon celebrating my first anniversary working with Blue Zones Project, I’d like to share just a handful of frequently asked questions that I’ve heard during my time engaging in the community. Perhaps you, too, may be wondering about the answers.
FAQ 1: “What are you selling?”
It feels quite natural when you see a table decked out in branded materials with people wearing the same branded shirts that there may be a product or service that they are trying to sell. Sometimes the first instinct when someone offers you a free swag item or free food sample may be, “No, thank you!” because there may be a perceived obligation to then buy something. When I tell people that all of our resources and events are free, they usually wait for the “but” friends, there’s no catch. No strings attached. Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, previously Beaver Dam Community Hospitals, Inc., made the investment in our community and its health as a way to try help solve some pretty serious health care concerns. They turned to Blue Zones Project as the resource to try and introduce some great ways to approach wellness after seeing some amazing results in communities across the nation.
FAQ 2: “Who is this for?”
Blue Zones Project events are for everyone. We have done cooking demonstrations in worksites, senior centers, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, libraries, schools, and more. We have facilitated Purpose Workshops at the high school and college level, at office buildings, in churches, health care facilities, and for several different community groups. Our walking moais have groups that meet in apartment complexes, downtowns, parking lots, trails, schools, and others. These just scratch the surface on some of the things we get to do in Dodge County. Our policy groups have community members that include municipality leaders in local government and concerned citizens looking to improve their family’s quality of life. Our goal is to make connections with males and females, children and adults, and anyone who wishes to improve their wellbeing, regardless of social or financial status.
FAQ 3: “Can I eat this?”
When I’m wearing my Blue Zones Project t-shirt in an area where food is being served, I sometimes hear the joke that I’m the “food police.” But we’re not here to slap your hand away from your fries. Please, of course, enjoy your tacos. Blue Zones Project is not about taking away your choices, it’s about adding more. An example of this is at our own worksite, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. One of the incentives for department competitions has traditionally been a pizza party. Now they have added a salad option with the prize. We want to make the healthy choice easy by having it accessible. Do we want to help demonstrate the benefits of eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains so you live a longer, healthier life? Of course. But ultimately, the choice is yours.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
