BLUE ZONES: What do you see?

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

I craft this while perched outside on a coffeehouse patio, in a delightful little corner of the world where Beverly Hills and West Hollywood meet. The sun warms my face. There’s no need to don a coat, I’m sipping iced coffee, and the palm tree leaves bounce gently to the beat of the calm, occasional wind. I slept next to my daughter last night in a beautiful downtown Los Angeles hotel and started my day fueled by a freshly prepared plant heavy breakfast. I just witnessed the kindness of a man who offered a snack and some money to a woman who appears to be living on the street.

Or.

I’m working while on vacation and it may rain in LA tomorrow. My back is achy from the five hours spent scrunched on a plane and the metal chairs on this coffeehouse patio cause me to constantly squirm and readjust my posture. The sounds of the constant traffic and construction is distracting and the incessant, high pitched squeal of an air conditioner buzzes uncomfortably in my ears. The pillow in my hotel was lumpy and the time change had my sleeping pattern all befuddled. There is a dirty, displaced woman sitting on the corner, cluttering the sidewalk with her belongings scattered about and she just took a handout from a passerby.