BLUE ZONES: What do you see?

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
I craft this while perched outside on a coffeehouse patio, in a delightful little corner of the world where Beverly Hills and West Hollywood meet. The sun warms my face. There’s no need to don a coat, I’m sipping iced coffee, and the palm tree leaves bounce gently to the beat of the calm, occasional wind. I slept next to my daughter last night in a beautiful downtown Los Angeles hotel and started my day fueled by a freshly prepared plant heavy breakfast. I just witnessed the kindness of a man who offered a snack and some money to a woman who appears to be living on the street.
Or.
You have free articles remaining.
I’m working while on vacation and it may rain in LA tomorrow. My back is achy from the five hours spent scrunched on a plane and the metal chairs on this coffeehouse patio cause me to constantly squirm and readjust my posture. The sounds of the constant traffic and construction is distracting and the incessant, high pitched squeal of an air conditioner buzzes uncomfortably in my ears. The pillow in my hotel was lumpy and the time change had my sleeping pattern all befuddled. There is a dirty, displaced woman sitting on the corner, cluttering the sidewalk with her belongings scattered about and she just took a handout from a passerby.
How does this relate to Blue Zones Project? I opened my laptop with the intent of writing about the importance of one of the Power Nine Principles, Downshift. I thought that made perfect sense since I’m on vacation. I was planning to transition into two other principles, Family First and Right Tribe, as this weekend I am visiting my daughter and a beloved friend. My fingers started clicking a different path, inspired by a book called “Stillness is the Key,” by Ryan Holiday. While sitting in my stillness, I observed what was happening around me. I realized that I could take two different approaches to interpret my current experience. Don’t we have that opportunity with nearly every situation?
Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner said in an Instagram post on Feb. 20, “Living longer and feeling better is the sum of a few small easy choices you can incorporate into everyday life.” Stress and inflammation are at the root of almost every age-related disease. Research shows that part of that stress is directly related to how we respond to what is happening around us. Our perspective.
Blue Zones Project can host cooking demonstrations, purpose workshops and organize walking and potluck moais. We can help create well-being initiatives in workplaces, schools, faith-based organizations, restaurants, grocery stores, and other businesses. The committees can work with community leaders to assist in supporting environments and policies that encourage healthier outcomes. Crafting your life radius, the area within 5-10 miles where you spend 90% of your time, to be one that makes the healthy choice, easy, is our goal. However, to increase longevity, these resources must be coupled with a desire for it. An outlook of positivity and optimism can only serve you well on this journey of life.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.