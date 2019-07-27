Trina Justman Reichert Engagement Lead
With a little research, I discovered that it is likely that the buffet trend in America became popular in Las Vegas in the 1940s. Foodandwine.com published an article in February 2016, discussing the history of the all-you-can-eat buffet. They thought it was a great way to keep patrons gambling by providing them with an endless source of inexpensive nourishment.
In an article titled, “What’s wrong with the American Diet” by Chris Woolston on healthday.com, January 2019, Barbara Gollman, a registered dietitian who used to be the spokesperson for the American Dietetic Association said, “the typical American family in the 1950s was more likely than we are to sit down to a meal of pork chops and mashed potatoes than stir-fried tofu and broccoli. So why has the obesity epidemic exploded in the last 20 years? It’s a matter of size. “Twenty years ago, the diet wasn’t as varied as it is today, and people didn’t eat nearly enough fruits and vegetables,” Gollman said. “But the portions were more in line with what people really need.”
The “Blue Zones Solution” is a fantastic resource to serve as a tool for balancing your eating habits. It reflects on how the healthiest people in the world eat and not only gives tips on how you can adopt an idea or two of your own but has pages of recipes to use as a guide. “Hara hachi bu,” the 2,500-year-old Confucian mantra spoken before meals in Okinawa, reminds people to stop eating when their stomachs are 80 percent full. The 20 percent gap between not being hungry and feeling full could be the difference between losing weight and gaining it. The 80% Rule is one of the Blue Zones Project Power Nine Principles, commonalities that were discovered across the five original blue zones where people live the healthiest the longest.
An excerpt from “The Blue Zone Solution” states, “Since it takes about 20 minutes for the feeling of fullness to travel from your stomach to your brain, this increases the likelihood that you will sense the growing fullness and stop eating before you are 100% full. Dietary expert Leslie Lytle has estimated that if the average American would follow the practice of hara hachi bu, he or she could lose 17 pounds in just the first year.”
The discussion of how many people in American eat larger portions than necessary for sustainability is not new. Business Insider published an article in January 2015, which spoke of Completion Compulsion, a term that was created back in 1957 by University of Alabama psychologist Paul Siegel. We are trained to eat what is in front of us. If eating less for maintaining or achieving optimal health is a goal, it seems there are two great options: fill your plate with lower-caloric healthy options like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, or maintain smaller portions. Perhaps a combination of the two is really the best idea all around. One trick is to do something as simple as using smaller plates at mealtime. Afterall, living a longer, happier life really is the true jackpot we’re all hoping to score.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. To For more information, call 920-392-9408, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@sharecare.com or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)