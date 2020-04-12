BLUE ZONES: Where do you live?

Many are trying to keep the space where they live in their head healthy as well. Is it possible to stay positive, productive and filled with faith, joy and optimism during these times? It is likely that anxiety will impact several people. In a March 25 American Psychiatric Association article, psychiatry.org, “More than one-third of Americans (36%) say coronavirus is having a serious impact on their mental health and most (59%) feel coronavirus is having a serious impact on their day-to-day lives. Most adults are concerned that the coronavirus will have a serious negative impact on their finances (57%) and almost half are worried about running out of food, medicine, and/or supplies.”

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of the bestselling book, “Eat, Pray, Love,” posted a video on Instagram on March 31. She shared that after her wife Raaya was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given six months to live, she was giving a speech to a group of incarcerated women. Raaya was attempting to give them hope by reminding them that the space where they were currently was temporary. Raaya pointed to her heart and said “this is who you are” and then pointed to her head and said “this is where you live.” She went on to say to the prisoners that if they didn’t nourish and grow the space in their hearts and heads, “who they are and where they live,” they might as well stay there in Rikers Island, New York.