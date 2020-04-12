BLUE ZONES: Where do you live?

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
One of the concepts of Blue Zones Project is the Life Radius. It is the area we spend 90% of our time, usually 5-10 miles from where you live and work. The proven theory is that if we can impact the life radius of our environment by making the healthy choice, easier, we can help to support a community’s overall health.
We are living in different times. Our life radius has changed, as has the access to many of the spaces we used to spend much of our time—schools, worksites, faith-based organizations, restaurants, community gathering places, and so on. For many, the current life radius is within the safety of their home’s walls. How is that space set up to make the healthy choice easier?
My daughter who had been attending college in Los Angeles is adjusting to being back in the cooler Midwest. Most days, we bundle up and take a walk in the fresh air, but often she can be seen walking consecutively up and down our 14 stairs to get in some movement. My working-from-home husband has fashioned our kitchen island to be a stand/sit work station and can be seen doing push-ups against the counter to break up his day. We’ve been keeping vitamin C and fresh fruit just as easily accessible as the hand sanitizer. I’ve been keeping a book near the couch instead of always reaching for the remote. Positioning our environment to make the healthy choice, easy has been a conscientious goal.
Many are trying to keep the space where they live in their head healthy as well. Is it possible to stay positive, productive and filled with faith, joy and optimism during these times? It is likely that anxiety will impact several people. In a March 25 American Psychiatric Association article, psychiatry.org, “More than one-third of Americans (36%) say coronavirus is having a serious impact on their mental health and most (59%) feel coronavirus is having a serious impact on their day-to-day lives. Most adults are concerned that the coronavirus will have a serious negative impact on their finances (57%) and almost half are worried about running out of food, medicine, and/or supplies.”
Elizabeth Gilbert, author of the bestselling book, “Eat, Pray, Love,” posted a video on Instagram on March 31. She shared that after her wife Raaya was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given six months to live, she was giving a speech to a group of incarcerated women. Raaya was attempting to give them hope by reminding them that the space where they were currently was temporary. Raaya pointed to her heart and said “this is who you are” and then pointed to her head and said “this is where you live.” She went on to say to the prisoners that if they didn’t nourish and grow the space in their hearts and heads, “who they are and where they live,” they might as well stay there in Rikers Island, New York.
Your life radius: the space where you spend 90% of your time. May it be a place, both physically and mentally, of health, purpose, and peace during these very difficult days.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
