BLUE ZONES: Where in the world

People in the five original Blue Zones have strong relationships with their family and friends. “People aren’t lonely, because it simply isn’t an option. If after a few days people don’t show up to the town festival, church, or even the village café, someone will generally check in on them. Moreover, Blue Zones residents have a sense of purpose. Their lives are imbued with meaning from age 10 to 100…It also includes a sense of responsibility for their community, family, or the next generation.” Dan Buettner, The Blue Zones Kitchen.

Human connection looks very different in our current health climate, but it is just as important, if not more so. To dismiss this very real challenge by suggesting that we just find new ways to be together while distanced seems overly simple. If technology is not for you, do not underestimate the value of a telephone call or handwritten letter. If you’re searching for something to say other than the standard, “How are you, what are you doing” a fun exercise could be making your way around the Power Nine. For example, “How did you get your body moving today? Have you tried any new recipes? What made you feel valuable recently?” Or you could always ask, “If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?” I find it opens a whole realm of discovery.