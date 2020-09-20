BLUE ZONES: Where in the world

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
There are 51 Blue Zones Project communities in North America. Their needs and culture vary from place to place, but we all share a goal of implementing nine of the best practices for longevity. We call them the Power Nine Principles, and use them to help shape an environment where healthy choices are easier and we can live longer, better.
These principles are based on research done on the places in the world where people are living healthy lives well into old age and who have high rates of people living to 100. Those five areas are the original Blue Zones—Okinawa, Japan, Sardinia, Italy, Loma Linda, California, Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica, and Ikaria, Greece.
One of the ice breakers I often use when connecting with people in other Blue Zones Project communities is, “If you would get a chance to visit or live in one of the five original Blue Zones, which one would it be?” It seems that many first respond based on the geography of the region. I certainly did when I considered the question myself. Photos of Greece have always captivated me and made me long to visit there. Then perhaps the conversation turns to food; many say Italy for the pasta and wine. But almost always, we start discussing the principles that really make life worth living to 100: our human connections.
People in the five original Blue Zones have strong relationships with their family and friends. “People aren’t lonely, because it simply isn’t an option. If after a few days people don’t show up to the town festival, church, or even the village café, someone will generally check in on them. Moreover, Blue Zones residents have a sense of purpose. Their lives are imbued with meaning from age 10 to 100…It also includes a sense of responsibility for their community, family, or the next generation.” Dan Buettner, The Blue Zones Kitchen.
Human connection looks very different in our current health climate, but it is just as important, if not more so. To dismiss this very real challenge by suggesting that we just find new ways to be together while distanced seems overly simple. If technology is not for you, do not underestimate the value of a telephone call or handwritten letter. If you’re searching for something to say other than the standard, “How are you, what are you doing” a fun exercise could be making your way around the Power Nine. For example, “How did you get your body moving today? Have you tried any new recipes? What made you feel valuable recently?” Or you could always ask, “If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?” I find it opens a whole realm of discovery.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
