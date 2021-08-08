BLUE ZONES: Where you live influences the choices you have

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Inspired by the world’s longest-lived populations, Blue Zones Project is all about making healthy choices easier right here in Dodge County. Dan Buettner discovered five areas around the world where people lived longer and healthier lives, places he called Blue Zones. He noted nine common principles shared by these areas, The Power 9, and wrote about his findings for National Geographic and in his books. But, his insights didn’t end there. The Blue Zones Project incorporates insights from these Blue Zones to reverse engineer longevity in communities throughout the United States. Since 2016, Dodge County has been working to create places that support health and make healthy choices easier for residents and visitors. We knew we were making progress when we became a Blue Zones Project Certified Community a year ago, and we’re only just getting started.
Individual involvement and commitment is central to personal improvement, but healthy habits are more likely to be sustained when your environment supports your choices. Rather than focusing on quick fixes, diets or other temporary programs, Blue Zones Project focuses on the “Life Radius,” impacting places where we learn, work, play, and pray. Most people spend most of their time within 5-10 miles of where they live and work—that’s the life radius. If the places within your life radius support healthy habits, you are more likely to succeed in maintaining your own well-being improvement choices. Blue Zones Project Dodge County has been working in the following areas to support you in your well-being journey for the past five years:
People: Blue Zones Project provides opportunities for individuals to connect with one another. Borrowing an idea from the Okinawan culture, people are encouraged to form “Moais,” groups that meet for a common purpose. Blue Zones Project facilitates connections through the formation of Walking Moais, Potluck Moais, and Purpose Moais. Moai groups of 5-8 people are formed and these groups commit to meeting regularly. After meeting on a regular basis, many Moai participants find that they have gained valuable friendships and continue to meet on their own.
Places: The places outside of our own home where we spend most of our time have a dramatic impact on our well-being. Blue Zones Project works with schools, worksites, restaurants, grocery stores, civic organizations, and faith-based communities to make the healthy choice, the easy choice. These places have implemented evidence-based practices that improve well-being to gain the designation of being Blue Zones Project Approved. Having Blue Zones Project Approved organization within your life radius makes healthy choices easier for you.
Policy: Blue Zones Project works closely with local decision-makers to adopt policies that support health and well-being. Experts in the fields of built environment, alcohol and tobacco, and food access and nutrition work with communities to highlight the assets and discover opportunities for improvement. An example of policy improvements includes adopting a complete streets policy to ensure all users of a roadway, including people walking and bicycling, are able to travel safely and comfortably.
Choice is important and Blue Zones Project works in the Life Radius to make sure healthy choices are available for everyone.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.