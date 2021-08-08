BLUE ZONES: Where you live influences the choices you have

Inspired by the world’s longest-lived populations, Blue Zones Project is all about making healthy choices easier right here in Dodge County. Dan Buettner discovered five areas around the world where people lived longer and healthier lives, places he called Blue Zones. He noted nine common principles shared by these areas, The Power 9, and wrote about his findings for National Geographic and in his books. But, his insights didn’t end there. The Blue Zones Project incorporates insights from these Blue Zones to reverse engineer longevity in communities throughout the United States. Since 2016, Dodge County has been working to create places that support health and make healthy choices easier for residents and visitors. We knew we were making progress when we became a Blue Zones Project Certified Community a year ago, and we’re only just getting started.

Individual involvement and commitment is central to personal improvement, but healthy habits are more likely to be sustained when your environment supports your choices. Rather than focusing on quick fixes, diets or other temporary programs, Blue Zones Project focuses on the “Life Radius,” impacting places where we learn, work, play, and pray. Most people spend most of their time within 5-10 miles of where they live and work—that’s the life radius. If the places within your life radius support healthy habits, you are more likely to succeed in maintaining your own well-being improvement choices. Blue Zones Project Dodge County has been working in the following areas to support you in your well-being journey for the past five years: