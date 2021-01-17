BLUE ZONES: Who is feeding you?

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
I used to have two pets, a cat and a dog. On separate occasions, I received simple recommendations that have stayed with me for years.
I took my cat to the veterinarian for his regular checkup. When asked if I had any questions, I said to the vet, “I’m concerned that he seems to be gaining weight.” The vet agreed that the cat was a little larger than he’d like to see and asked who fed the cat. I told him that I did. The vet’s reply, “So feed him less.”
Not too long after, after my pooch got a haircut, the groomer mentioned that it looked like he was a little rounder than usual. She recommended that we reduce his dry nibbles by just five a meal, suggesting that such a small change won’t leave him feeling hungry, but could make a difference in his weight. It did.
These little lessons that I learned from those people who provided care for my pets proved to be opportunities of reflection. Later, after learning about Blue Zones Project, I was able to understand that one of these habits was something that the people who live the longest in the world embraced. We refer to it as the 80% Rule, which means eating until you’re about 80% full. Okinawans have mastered this practice, and even remind themselves of it as they sit down to eat by reciting, “Hara Hachi Bu.” This small habit can mean the difference of maintaining weight or gaining it. When we talk about managing weight, we do it with the intention of helping people avoid developing weight-related chronic illnesses that can contribute to shortening your lifespan, for example: diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and even some kinds of cancer.
It’s important to note that we completely recognize that the conversation of food can be a delicate one. What and how people eat can be a very individual choice, and not always tied to hunger. There are those who struggle with eating disorders, there are those who struggle with food insecurity and having enough to eat at all. There are those who have allergies and sensitivities and have to be very cautious about what they eat. In addition, there are those who eat specific diets because of their religions or personal belief. When Blue Zones Project discusses food, it is based on the research that was conducted of how the people who live longest in the world eat. Many of those choices were not made consciously, they ate because of what was available to them in that region. It worked out that many of those were actually longevity foods—beans, greens, nuts, and whole grains.
Knowing what worked to help those centenarians achieve longevity can help us ward off disease as we incorporate some of those good eating habits into our own lives. Many of us would do all we can to help keep our pets healthy; we think we humans are worth that effort, too.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.