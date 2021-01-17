BLUE ZONES: Who is feeding you?

It’s important to note that we completely recognize that the conversation of food can be a delicate one. What and how people eat can be a very individual choice, and not always tied to hunger. There are those who struggle with eating disorders, there are those who struggle with food insecurity and having enough to eat at all. There are those who have allergies and sensitivities and have to be very cautious about what they eat. In addition, there are those who eat specific diets because of their religions or personal belief. When Blue Zones Project discusses food, it is based on the research that was conducted of how the people who live longest in the world eat. Many of those choices were not made consciously, they ate because of what was available to them in that region. It worked out that many of those were actually longevity foods—beans, greens, nuts, and whole grains.