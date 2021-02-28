BLUE ZONES: Why your heart will love the Power 9

Sebastien Saitta
Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Blue Zones Project Southwest Florida
In reflection of American Heart Month, it’s important to consider ways to keep your heart at its very best to live a long, healthy life. The Blue Zones Power 9®, a set of principles followed by the world’s longest-lived people provides an easy to follow way that your heart will love.
1. Move Naturally
The world’s longest-lived people aren’t necessarily in the gym for hours running on a treadmill or lifting weights. Instead, they move without thinking about it. This includes yard work, washing dishes, or even walking to the store. In fact, a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that compared to women who get less exercise, those who get lots of light physical activity may have up to a 42% lower risk of dying from coronary problems, such as heart attacks, and a 22% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, see jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2727997.
2. Purpose
Knowing your purpose may lower your risk of heart disease. A 2015 study presented by Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai Roosevelt found that a high sense of purpose is associated with a 23% reduction in death from all causes and a 19% reduced risk of heart attack, stroke, or the need for coronary artery bypass surgery or a cardiac stenting procedure, see newswise.com/articles/have-a-sense-of-purpose-in-life-it-may-protect-your-heart.
3. Downshift
Studies have documented that various forms of stress can take a toll on the heart making the need to downshift in your life an important one. Downshift strategies include meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, naps and light exercise.
4. 80% Rule
“Hara hachi bu!” Okinawans use this term to remind them to stop eating when their stomachs are 80% full. The 20% gap between not being hungry and feeling full could be the difference between losing weight or gaining it, and it’s no secret that obesity and cardiovascular disease are linked.
5. Plant Slant
While we’ve heard that veggies are good for you, there are many reasons for this and one of them has to do with your heart. A report in the Journal of the American Heart Association reports that diets higher in plants and lower in animal foods were associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in a general population, see ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.119.012865.
6. Wine @ 5
There’s even more reason to drink wine in moderation. It can be good for you and your heart. A key ingredient in red wine known as resveratrol might help prevent damage to blood vessels and reduce LDL cholesterol, see ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4882663.
7. Belong
Belonging to a faith-based community has benefits that include a sense of peace, support and acceptance. Did you know that it can lower your risk of dying from heart disease? Women who reported attending religious services at least once a week also had a 27% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular causes, see jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2521827. Can we get an Amen?
8. Family First
Many successful centenarians in the Blue Zones put their families first. This means keeping parents and grandparents nearby or in the home since it lowers disease and mortality rates of children in the home too.
9. Right Tribe
American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker Jim Rohn said, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” If you spend time with people who engage in unhealthy behaviors like excessive drinking, smoking, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet, chances are you will too. Surrounding yourself with people that support heart-healthy behaviors will increase the likelihood of you doing the same. And of course, spending time with the right people helps combat loneliness, lowers blood pressure and increases happiness which your heart appreciates.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
