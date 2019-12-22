BLUE ZONES: You are what you eat

Are you curious about her creations? You can taste her work in the medical center’s café, which is open to the public. Each weekday, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, there is a Blue Zones Project inspired lunch item. You will be shocked at the price of the meal, and delighted in the flavor she packs into these healthy plant-slant options.

Blue Zones Project’s goal is to make the healthy choice the easy choice by impacting our local environment. We love that our community’s access to healthy options continues to grow and that we can support each other in our wellness goals. Peltier will be doing a book tour along with demonstrating the recipe at several area sites in January. At each event, participants can sign up for a chance to win a copy of book, watch our Facebook page for dates and locations. The book will also be available to check out in local libraries so you can discover for yourself why Goodreads.com says this, “Innovative, easy to follow, and delicious, these healthy living recipes make the Blue Zones lifestyle even more attainable, thereby improving your health, extending your life, and filling your kitchen with happiness.”

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

