BLUE ZONES: You are what you eat

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
We are so proud and excited over here at Blue Zones Project Dodge County. Dan Buettner’s latest book, “The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100,” was released in early December and has hit the ground running. It is already a New York Times bestseller and is one of the most sold books on Amazon this month. You may have read articles with Buettner in AARP or watched him on Talk Turkey with Matthew McConaughey or perhaps with Maria Shriver on the Today Show. But did you know that there is a local connection in this book as well?
Chef Kylie Peltier of Blue Zones Project Approved restaurant Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Café has a recipe featured in this cookbook. Buettner collected recipes from the five original Blue Zones where people are living longer, healthier lives: Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; Sardinia, Italy; and Loma Linda, California. He then added just a handful of recipes that he selected from local Blue Zones Project sites across North America. Dodge County was one.
Peltier is from Dodge County. She received her culinary training in Chicago and then came back to live and work in her home state. When cooking, she enjoys taking a traditional or favorite recipe and adapting it into a healthier version, still making it recognizable and easy.
Are you curious about her creations? You can taste her work in the medical center’s café, which is open to the public. Each weekday, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, there is a Blue Zones Project inspired lunch item. You will be shocked at the price of the meal, and delighted in the flavor she packs into these healthy plant-slant options.
Blue Zones Project’s goal is to make the healthy choice the easy choice by impacting our local environment. We love that our community’s access to healthy options continues to grow and that we can support each other in our wellness goals. Peltier will be doing a book tour along with demonstrating the recipe at several area sites in January. At each event, participants can sign up for a chance to win a copy of book, watch our Facebook page for dates and locations. The book will also be available to check out in local libraries so you can discover for yourself why Goodreads.com says this, “Innovative, easy to follow, and delicious, these healthy living recipes make the Blue Zones lifestyle even more attainable, thereby improving your health, extending your life, and filling your kitchen with happiness.”
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
