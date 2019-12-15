BLUE ZONES: Your life is calling

Trina Justman Reichert

Community Health Advocate

Blue Zones Project has unique opportunities for our community members to dig deeper into their individual life’s purpose by examining their gifts, passions and values through our free Purpose Workshops, developed by Richard Leider. An element that we explore in these workshops is the Life Spiral. One phase of the life spiral is a triggering event. This phase in a person’s life may also be referred to as a wake-up call. These events can be either positive or negative but they will undoubtedly shake things up.

When did you receive your last wake-up call? More importantly, how did you react?

Life is full of triggering events. A new job. Retirement. Marriage. Becoming a parent. Graduation. The passing of a loved one. I feel like I am in this phase of my own life spiral as I adjust to my daughter moving out of the home. As humans doing our best to navigate our way around the planet, some triggering events are understandably harder to cope with than others. Understanding where you are in your life spiral along with knowing the reason you get up every day helps you react to these wake-up call moments in a way that can breed positive reflection and outcomes, even when the unexpected comes along.