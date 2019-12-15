BLUE ZONES: Your life is calling

Trina Justman Reichert
Community Health Advocate
Blue Zones Project has unique opportunities for our community members to dig deeper into their individual life’s purpose by examining their gifts, passions and values through our free Purpose Workshops, developed by Richard Leider. An element that we explore in these workshops is the Life Spiral. One phase of the life spiral is a triggering event. This phase in a person’s life may also be referred to as a wake-up call. These events can be either positive or negative but they will undoubtedly shake things up.
When did you receive your last wake-up call? More importantly, how did you react?
Life is full of triggering events. A new job. Retirement. Marriage. Becoming a parent. Graduation. The passing of a loved one. I feel like I am in this phase of my own life spiral as I adjust to my daughter moving out of the home. As humans doing our best to navigate our way around the planet, some triggering events are understandably harder to cope with than others. Understanding where you are in your life spiral along with knowing the reason you get up every day helps you react to these wake-up call moments in a way that can breed positive reflection and outcomes, even when the unexpected comes along.
Some people perceive Blue Zones Project’s focus as increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains and adding physical activity into their lives. Those are just two elements of health. Blue Zones Project incorporates the Power Nine Principles, habits of those who live longest in the world that can help improve your well-being so that you, too can live a longer, healthier life. Understanding your purpose, one of those principles, helps give meaning to that long and healthy life. It also can serve as an incentive to work towards your goals in a way that may help sustain your choices.
Are you curious about the other four phases of the life spiral? Is self-reflection something you find interesting? Has a recent triggering event prompted you to ask, “What next?” If so, and if you are interested in clarifying your life’s purpose, we invite you to attend our next free workshop from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. You can register on our Facebook page or reach out through the information listed below. If you are a leader in your business or organization, you can also reach out to our team to set up your own Purpose Workshop at your location. Join the 700 people in Dodge County who have already taken this step towards personal well-being.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state. For more information, email bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.
