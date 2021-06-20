BLUE ZONES: Your Zen den

Reflecting on the last 15 months, if COVID forced you to slow down, were you someone who was eager to get it all back into high gear as soon as you could? Or did you take away some new behaviors or mindset to change your pace? A pewresearch.com report published in March revealed some very interesting data about how Americans were responding to the pandemic. “Roughly a quarter of Americans [26%] talked about ways their daily lives have improved, in many cases describing a slower pace of life, new hobbies, more time to get things done around the house or the freedom to simply relax in ways that were not possible in the pre-pandemic era.”

Many lives were altered in ways that did not afford the opportunity of soul searching reflections, but rather were in a state of reaction to devastating pain. Many had to respond to loss beyond comprehension, whether it be loss of social circles, jobs, norms, health, or even lives of loved ones. Trying to “return to normal” may not yet be an option for some, and even suggesting something like relaxing may seem overly simplified when some challenges and residual side effects feel so big. How does someone start to crawl out of that? It is our hope that the local resources we do have, more that are to come, and an awareness of love and support can help all to begin to heal. As you sit in your space, we wish peace and comfort to wash over you.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first certified Blue Zones Project site in the state. For more information, call 920-356-6547, email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org or visit bluezonesproject.com.

