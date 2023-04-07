County offices closed for holiday
The Sauk County Courthouse, West Square Administration, Highway and Human Services offices in Baraboo and Reedsburg will be closed to the public all day today in observance of Good Friday.
Sauk County offices will reopen to the public on Monday.
