BDC GARDENER: Creating a bird haven in the landscape

The best plants for birds provide berries, seeds, and if possible, nuts as a food source. Shelter, including evergreens, shrubs, and vines, is also key. Plan for multiple layers of growth rather than a single level. Leave some leaf litter for those birds who scratch around to retrieve insects, like the thrashers. Discontinue the use of herbicides and pesticides to ensure the health of the birds.

Cavity dwellers such as house wrens, tree swallows, eastern bluebirds, and black-capped chickadees appreciate the security of a birdhouse. Either purchase one or build your own, then mount these houses on a free-standing pole rather than on the side of a tree to deter nest raiders like squirrels and raccoons. If you choose to put up a birdhouse, it is not a once-and-done proposition. Monitor the bird house on a weekly basis to prevent the common house sparrow, an invasive species, from moving in. This sparrow is an aggressive bird that kills native species. To determine if the sparrow has moved in, look at the nest. Each bird has a distinctive nest: house wrens’ will be made of sticks or possible pieces of Styrofoam; tree swallows’ will be grasses lined with feathers; bluebirds’ will be tightly wound pine needles; and chickadees’ will be moss lined with find hairs. If you find a messy nest made of junky material, it is a sparrow nest and you should discard it.