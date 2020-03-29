BDC GARDENER: Creating a bird haven in the landscape

CAROL SHIRK
According to a 2016 national survey of fishing, hunting, and wildlife-associated recreation conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, more than 45 million people enjoy bird watching. This pastime contributed nearly $80 billion to the U.S. economy. Economic gain notwithstanding, encouraging birds in the landscape boosts personal pleasure, decreases insect population, enhances agricultural production, and aides pollination.
Experts estimate that birds consume 98% of certain insect populations, including agricultural pests like the coddling moth. Certain birds, purple martins for instance, specifically enjoy consuming pesky mosquitoes. Wisconsin’s only pollinating bird is the ruby-throated hummingbird, but it is well worth the work it takes to attract them.
None of these benefits can compare to the mental health boost we humans get when birdwatching. Birdwatching, or “birding,” is an activity available to all ages and is a great family activity. With more than 400 bird species in Wisconsin, you are much more likely to see a bird than a reptile, mammal or amphibian because there simply are so many of them. About 15% of those species stay here year-round, including cardinals, goldfinches, and chickadees.
Start making your yard bird-friendly by going native. Native plants are defined as those that existed here before European settlement. These plants are best adapted to our climate, soil, and other conditions. They provide the optimum conditions for birds to thrive. Invasive species lack characteristics, like thorns or high branches that keep birds safe from predators. Researchers have found that landscapes planted with a mix of native plants have a greater diversity and greater overall number of birds. For an excellent list of native trees, bushes, vines, grasses, and flowers for birds, see the publication “Creating a Bird Friendly Yard with Native Wisconsin Plants” by Mariette Nowak, available online.
The best plants for birds provide berries, seeds, and if possible, nuts as a food source. Shelter, including evergreens, shrubs, and vines, is also key. Plan for multiple layers of growth rather than a single level. Leave some leaf litter for those birds who scratch around to retrieve insects, like the thrashers. Discontinue the use of herbicides and pesticides to ensure the health of the birds.
Cavity dwellers such as house wrens, tree swallows, eastern bluebirds, and black-capped chickadees appreciate the security of a birdhouse. Either purchase one or build your own, then mount these houses on a free-standing pole rather than on the side of a tree to deter nest raiders like squirrels and raccoons. If you choose to put up a birdhouse, it is not a once-and-done proposition. Monitor the bird house on a weekly basis to prevent the common house sparrow, an invasive species, from moving in. This sparrow is an aggressive bird that kills native species. To determine if the sparrow has moved in, look at the nest. Each bird has a distinctive nest: house wrens’ will be made of sticks or possible pieces of Styrofoam; tree swallows’ will be grasses lined with feathers; bluebirds’ will be tightly wound pine needles; and chickadees’ will be moss lined with find hairs. If you find a messy nest made of junky material, it is a sparrow nest and you should discard it.
Create a bird haven in your landscape. Join the thousands of people who are preserving a Wisconsin natural resource and reaping the many benefits that come along with it.
