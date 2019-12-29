BDC GARDENER: Mistletoe carries mystery with it

The mistletoes associated with Christmas are within the genus phoradendron. This scientific name is “thief of the tree” in Greek. American mistletoe, phoradendron leucarpum, is semi-parasitic, and is native to the eastern third of the United States. It has adapted to many climates from arid deserts to semi-tropical wetlands. Mistletoe sold for the holidays is harvested in the wild usually from trees in Oklahoma and Texas. Keep mistletoe out of the reach of small children and family pets as the berries are poisonous.

Another native mistletoe, not associated with Christmas, is the dwarf mistletoe, arceuthobium spp. Most plants are less than three centimeters tall. This is a full parasite that grows around the world. Dwarf mistletoes use conifers as their host plants. These mistletoes are tiny, leafless, flowering plants. In the fall, mature fruits forcefully eject seeds at almost 60 miles per hour. Seeds can travel 20 feet or more. The seeds are coated with a sticky substance that will adhere to whatever it touches. The Eastern dwarf mistletoe, arceuthobium pusillum peck) is a native species growing in northern Wisconsin. Here, its host plant is typically the black spruce.

Despite the effect mistletoe has on its host plant, it has been a natural part of a healthy forest ecosystem for millions of years. Many bird species including the black-capped chickadee, eat the berries or use the witch’s broom for nests. It’s a winter food source for many animals such as elk, deer and porcupine. The great purple hairstreak is the only butterfly in the United States that feeds on American mistletoe. These butterflies lay eggs on mistletoe, their young eat the leaves, and the adults feed on mistletoe nectar. Mistletoe is also important nectar and pollen plant for honeybees and other native bees.