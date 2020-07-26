BDC GARDENER: Summer days and weed control

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAROL SHIRK

Summer has arrived and we are enjoying the best of it. The sun is shining, ample rain has fallen, grass is growing, flowers are blooming, and unfortunately, weeds are popping. The idea of putting in a garden, planting seeds, transplanting tender seedlings, and then setting back to enjoy the fruits of your labor is a great idea, but gardening requires maintenance. So, let’s talk weeds.

Dealing with weeds does not need to be labor intensive, expensive, nor fraught with mind-bending chemical application. Weeds fall into several broad categories: annual and perennial; and monocot and dicot. Each category has rogues that cause trouble and make life challenging, but for the most part weeds can be easily handled. However, it is important to know what category the weed falls into when considering how to control it.

By definition, a weed is a plant out of place. To one person a dandelion is a weed. To another, it is an early pollinator plant for bees. Weeds compete with desirable plants for nutrition, sun, water, and space. They are also prolific seed producers, and if not kept in check will dominate the area. They lack aesthetic appeal, can be toxic, can survive in harsh environments, and their seeds can lay dormant for years.