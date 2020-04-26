BDC GARDENER: Tips for new gardeners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Schellinger

Certified Master Gardener

World War I saw thousands of people begin planting war gardens. In addition, the U.S. government encouraged children to garden through the development of school gardens and the establishment of the Children’s War Garden Army. World War II saw similar growth in vegetable gardening with Victory Gardens which produced as much as 40% of the country’s fresh produce. With the Covid-19 pandemic, seed sales have been on the rise. What all these events have in common is an increase of both new gardeners and people who haven’t gardened for years. If you are one these new gardeners here are a few things to consider to prevent frustration and discouragement.

Keep it manageable. If you are new to gardening, a 10-foot by 10-foot plot will get you started. Enlarging it to a 10-foot by 20-foot the following year will enable you to grow much of what a family of four will need for an entire season. The larger the garden the greater your time commitment. Do not assume you will be unemployed for the entire growing season. If you haven’t planted a garden in years don’t assume you can physically handle the same workload you previously did.