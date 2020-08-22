BDC GARDENER: When do I pick my apples?

There are literally thousands of cultivars of orchard apples, most of which are of one species, malus domestica. One would think it would therefore be easy to tell when they are ripe, unfortunately this is not the case. In Wisconsin, apples ripen from August to October. If you are trying to push the envelope and are growing long season varieties like Granny Smith and Braeburn these will ripen the first or second week of November. So how do you decide when to pick? Nursery catalogs will usually list average ripening dates. When looking at this make sure the nursery is in our same growing zone, Zone 5a. If not, you will need to adjust.